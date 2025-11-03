Barchart.com
Cotton Sneaking Out Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 43 minutes ago

Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton price action is showing slight 2 to 5 point midday gains on Monday. Crude oil futures are up 31 cents/barrel to $61.29, with the US dollar index back up $0.015 to $99.645.

The October 31 online auction from The Seam showed 1,219 bales sold with an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on Friday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 10/31, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 65.59, up 5 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 66.78, up 5 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 67.92, up 2 points


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 66.95 +0.22 +0.33%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 65.76 +0.22 +0.34%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

