Cotton Sneaking Out Midday Gains

Cotton price action is showing slight 2 to 5 point midday gains on Monday. Crude oil futures are up 31 cents/barrel to $61.29, with the US dollar index back up $0.015 to $99.645.

The October 31 online auction from The Seam showed 1,219 bales sold with an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on Friday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 10/31, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.59, up 5 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.78, up 5 points,