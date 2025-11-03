Cattle Rebounding on Monday

Live cattle futures are trading with $2 to $2.75 gains across most contracts at midday. Cash trade shifted from $230 early in the week to $232 in the north on Friday, with Southern sales near $235-237. Feeder cattle futures are posting $4 to $5.85 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $4.75 to $347.25 on October 30. The weekly OKC auction has 5,800 head for sale, with early action noted higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.61. Choice boxes were up $1.42 to $379.55, while Select was $2.29 higher at $360.94. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week at 559,000 head. That is 14,000 head below last week and 56,990 head shy of the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $232.100, up $2.425,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $230.425, up $2.750,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $229.350, up $2.625,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $342.900, up $4.025

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $336.900, up $5.000