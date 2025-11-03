Barchart.com
Cattle Rebounding on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 43 minutes ago

Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock
Live cattle futures are trading with $2 to $2.75 gains across most contracts at midday. Cash trade shifted from $230 early in the week to $232 in the north on Friday, with Southern sales near $235-237. Feeder cattle futures are posting $4 to $5.85 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $4.75 to $347.25 on October 30. The weekly OKC auction has 5,800 head for sale, with early action noted higher. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.61. Choice boxes were up $1.42 to $379.55, while Select was $2.29 higher at $360.94. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week at 559,000 head. That is 14,000 head below last week and 56,990 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $232.100, up $2.425,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.425, up $2.750,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $229.350, up $2.625,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $342.900, up $4.025

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $336.900, up $5.000

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $332.950, up $5.825


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 229.200 +2.475 +1.09%
Live Cattle
LEG26 230.325 +2.650 +1.16%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 232.150 +2.475 +1.08%
Live Cattle
GFF26 336.425 +4.525 +1.36%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 342.600 +3.725 +1.10%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 332.350 +5.225 +1.60%
Feeder Cattle

