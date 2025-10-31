Barchart.com
Cattle Pull off Lows into Friday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

Live cattle futures closed with $1.32 gains in the expiring October contract, with other contracts down $1.42 to $2, as December was down $4.25 this week. Cash trade shifted from $230 early in the week to $232 in the north on Friday, with Southern sales near $235. Feeder cattle futures pulled off the midday lows to close with losses of $2.10 to $2.95, ad November fell $13.325 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $4.75 at $327.25 on October 30. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.48. Choice boxes were down 14 cents to $378.13, while Select was 87 cents lower at $358.65. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 559,000 head. That is 14,000 head below last week and 56,990 head shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $236.600, up $1.325,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $229.675, down $1.425,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.675, down $1.825,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $338.875, down $2.950,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $331.900, down $2.325,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $327.125, down $2.100,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEG26 227.675s -1.825 -0.80%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 229.675s -1.425 -0.62%
Live Cattle
LEV25 236.600s +1.325 +0.56%
Live Cattle
GFF26 331.900s -2.325 -0.70%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 338.875s -2.950 -0.86%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 327.125s -2.100 -0.64%
Feeder Cattle

