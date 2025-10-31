Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Analyst Just Slashed His Fiserv Stock Price Target by 55%. Should You Jump Ship Now?

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bear market by Champc vi iStock
Bear market by Champc vi iStock

Fiserv (FI) stock suffered its worst trading day ever on Wednesday, plunging 44% after the fintech giant slashed earnings guidance and overhauled its leadership team. The selloff forced Goldman Sachs to downgrade the stock and reduce its price target by 55% to $81. Valued at a market capitalization of $35.4 billion, FI stock is currently priced at $66 and is down 73% from its all-time high.

www.barchart.com

The payment technology company projected adjusted earnings for 2025 between $8.50 per share and $8.60 per share, below its previous midpoint guidance of $10.23 per share. It also estimated revenue to grow between 3.5% and 4% for the year, below an earlier forecast of 10%. In Q3 of 2025, Fiserv reported revenue of $4.92 billion and earnings per share of $2.04, below consensus estimates of $5.36 billion and $2.64, respectively. 

CEO Mike Lyons attributed the shortfall partly to Argentina's deteriorating economy, which had contributed 10 percentage points to last year's 16% organic growth. The company had assumed other businesses would accelerate to compensate for this slowdown, which didn't materialize. Moreover, analysts were concerned about the potential reversal of aggressive pricing actions and the one-time revenue impacts that had not been previously disclosed.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette emphasized that the company's 40-year streak of double-digit earnings growth has come to an end. MS downgraded Fiserv stock to “Equal-Weight” and cut the stock price target to $81 from $179. According to BTIG, the fair value of the fintech stock could range between $50 and $75 based on future earnings multiples. 

Fiserv also announced leadership changes, including the naming of two co-presidents and a new finance chief, alongside three new board members, including an independent chairman, who will take their seats in early 2026.

What Impacted Fiserv Stock in Q3 of 2025?

Fiserv's earnings call revealed deeper structural issues beyond the headline numbers. For instance, CEO Mike Lyons acknowledged the company had been relying too heavily on short-term initiatives rather than building sustainable client relationships. 

Management also explained that deferred investments and cost cuts designed to boost margins in the short term have hampered the ability to serve clients and execute product launches to acceptable standards. This self-inflicted damage suggests years of prioritizing quarterly results over long-term business health.

Fiserv’s digital payments revenue declined 5% year-over-year (YoY) in Q3 as the company took competitive actions, while growth of just 1% came despite healthy account growth. The banking business fell 7% due to lower license activity. 

Management also expects margin compression to continue, with the first quarter of 2026 representing the trough at approximately 33% to 35% margins, compared to historical levels of around 40%.

Free cash flow expectations for 2025 dropped to approximately $4.25 billion, pressured by higher capital expenditures of $1.8 billion as the company scrambles to address structural headwinds. 

Is FI Stock a “Buy the Dip” Opportunity?

Analysts tracking FI stock forecast revenue to increase from $19.1 billion in 2024 to $25.77 billion in 2029. In this period, adjusted earnings are projected to expand from $8.80 per share to $14.95 per share. 

Wall Street estimates the company’s free cash flow to narrow from $5.23 billion in 2024 to $4.37 billion in 2025. However, FCF is then forecast to improve to $7.10 billion, indicating a margin of 27.5%. FI stock is priced at 9.33 times forward FCF, which is below its five-year average of 17.2 times. If it trades at 9x FCF, the fintech stock could gain 80% within the next four years. 

Out of the 36 analysts covering FI stock, 19 recommend “Strong Buy,” four recommend “Moderate Buy,” 12 recommend “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average FI stock price target is $151.85, above the current price of $66. However, several of these price target estimates are bound to move lower over the next two weeks as analysts revise the company’s growth projections. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FI 66.46 +1.27 +1.95%
Fiserv Inc

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 2
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 4
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 5
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot