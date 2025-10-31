Barchart.com
Cattle Resuming Slide Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Live cattle futures are up $1.32 in the October contract ahead of expiration, with other contracts down $2.80 to $3.30. Cash trade has been $230 in the north early this week, with Southern sales near $235. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $236 sales on 134 of the 820 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are falling into the weekend, with contracts down $5.60 to $6.27. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $4.62 at $352 on October 29. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.44. Choice boxes were up 40 cents to $378.67, while Select was 29 cents lower at $359.23. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 114,000 head, with the week to date total at 457,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but 34,397 head shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $236.600, up $1.325,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $228.300, down $2.800,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $226.200, down $3.300,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.550, down $6.275

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $328.525, down $5.700

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $323.625, down $5.600


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEG26 227.650 -1.850 -0.81%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 229.700 -1.400 -0.61%
Live Cattle
LEV25 236.600 +1.325 +0.56%
Live Cattle
GFF26 331.750 -2.475 -0.74%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 338.400 -3.425 -1.00%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 326.975 -2.250 -0.68%
Feeder Cattle

