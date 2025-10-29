Apple Stock at Record Highs: Buy, Sell, or Hold Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

Apple (AAPL) will release its fourth-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The iPhone maker’s stock has gained 27% over the past three months, recently hitting an all-time high of $271.41. This rally signals strong investor confidence, largely driven by robust demand for Apple’s latest iPhone lineup.

The iPhone remains Apple’s biggest revenue driver, and strong sales of its newest models could give the company’s top and bottom lines a significant boost and help it outperform analysts’ estimates.

However, Apple’s earnings history offers a note of caution. Despite healthy fundamentals, Apple stock has closed lower after earnings in each of the past four quarters. This recurring pattern highlights how lofty expectations can set the stage for post-earnings volatility, even when the company delivers solid numbers. Profit-taking, lower-than-expected growth, or guidance can hurt Apple stock.

In the previous quarter, Apple posted impressive results. Its iPhone revenue reached $44.6 billion, marking a 13% year-over-year increase and setting a new June-quarter record for upgrades. Much of this strength stemmed from the iPhone 16 family, which witnessed double-digit growth compared to the prior year’s models. That kind of momentum raises the bar heading into Q4, when investors will be looking for continued acceleration amid solid demand for new models.

As for Q4, options market data suggests a potential post-earnings swing of about 3.16% in either direction for contracts expiring on Oct. 31. This is slightly beyond Apple’s average move of 2.2% after recent earnings reports. Notably, heightened competition in China and tariff-related charges could keep Apple stock volatile.

Apple Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Apple is heading into its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings with optimism, backed by resilient demand for its iPhone lineup and steady expansion in its Services business. The company has guided for total revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits year over year, and given recent trends, results could land toward the upper end of that range.

In the previous quarter, Apple reported $66.6 billion in Products revenue, an 8% year-over-year increase, driven by strong iPhone and Mac sales. That momentum has likely sustained into Q4, bolstered by sustained customer loyalty across its expanding base of active devices. Apple’s ecosystem, a significant driver of repeat purchases and upgrades, continues to set new records across all product categories and regions.

The company’s Services segment remains a solid growth catalyst. In the June quarter, Services revenue climbed 13% year-over-year to an all-time high of $27.4 billion. Apple expects a similar growth pace in Q4, supported by the strength across categories such as cloud services, subscriptions, and digital content. The continued increase in iCloud paying accounts highlights how effectively Apple is monetizing its vast installed base. This not only supports near-term revenue but also strengthens the company’s long-term strategy of building recurring, high-margin income streams.

Customer engagement in Services has also been deepening. Both transacting and paid accounts set new records in Q3, with paid accounts growing at a double-digit year-over-year pace, an encouraging sign that Apple’s ecosystem stickiness continues to intensify.

Analysts anticipate Apple will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up roughly 5.5% from the year-ago quarter. Given the company’s consistent record of outperforming Wall Street expectations, including a 10.6% beat last time, Apple could extend that streak in Q4.

Is Apple Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Strong iPhone sales may drive another solid quarter, but with AAPL shares at record highs, the balance between potential reward and risk ahead of earnings may not justify a buy. Moreover, concerns over competitive headwinds in China and tariff-related charges could remain a drag.

Further, Apple’s valuation is a concern. Apple currently trades at about 33.5 times its forward earnings, a relatively rich multiple given its modest earnings growth outlook. Analysts project earnings to rise by just 6.8% in fiscal 2026, suggesting that much of the optimism is already reflected in its share price.

Wall Street’s consensus opinion remains a “Moderate Buy” ahead of Q4 earnings.