Hogs Shift Focus to Wednesday After Weaker Tuesday Action

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 11 minutes ago

Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Lean hog futures posted losses of 60 cents to $1.57 on Tuesday. A few longs were liquidating with open interest down 492 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $88.03, up $2.74 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 68 cents on October 24 at $92.27. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $1.06 to $100.02 per cwt. The rib and ham were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 985,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from last week and 5,337 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.825, down $0.675,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.450, down $0.950

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.875, down $1.125,


