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Cotton Extending Rally to Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton price action is up another 89 to 125 points across most contracts on Thursday. Futures were 81 to 139 points in the green at Thursday’s close. Crude oil was back down just 50 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index falling 0.914. 

Export Sales data showed 29,719 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 23. That was a marketing year low, but normal for the last month of the marketing year. There was 352,447 RB reported for new crop business in that week, a marketing year high. Vietnam was the buyer of 245,500 RB, with 42,200 RB sold to India. Shipments were tallied at 233,795 RB. The primary destination was Vietnam at 78,600 RB, with 49,400 RB to Pakistan.

The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points July 29 at 89.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday, with the certified stocks level at 90,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points on Thursday to 64.66 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 79.41, up 139 points, currently up 89 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 80.67, up 114 points, currently up 123 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 82.25, up 111 points, currently up 125 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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CTZ26 81.44 +0.77 +0.95%
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