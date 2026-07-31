Coca-Cola Shows Why Quality Dividend Stocks Can Still Beat the Market

While the market remains fixated on high-growth tech names, some mature consumer companies like Coca-Cola (KO) have quietly beaten the market so far this year. With another strong quarter, Coca-Cola is reminding Wall Street why quality businesses with dependable dividends can outperform even trillion-dollar tech players.

KO stock has climbed 27% year-to-date (YTD), surging another 5% on July 28 after reporting its second-quarter earnings. The Q2 report showed the company is still finding ways to grow.

A Strong Quarter That Wasn't Built on Luck

The market has remained cautious in 2026 amid geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation. Usually, these factors tend to affect consumer companies. Yet Coca-Cola has kept growing with 5% unit case volume growth in Q2 and a 6% year-over-year (YOY) increase in organic revenue. According to management, three factors led to this performance despite a challenging macro environment.

First, there was the strength of its beverage portfolio. Coca-Cola isn’t just a soda company anymore. It runs a diversified business across 200 countries, with a portfolio spanning sparkling soft drinks, sports drinks, water, juices, tea, coffee, energy drinks, and much more.

Coca-Cola also benefits from the flexibility of its global bottling system. The company develops brands and beverage concentrates while investing in marketing and innovation, leaving its independent bottling partners responsible for producing, packaging, distributing, and supplying the finished beverages to retailers. This asset-light business model helps protect Coca-Cola's profit margins from capital-intensive manufacturing and distribution costs.

Finally, Coca-Cola has an ability to adapt quickly as consumer preferences evolve. Instead of relying on soda consumption alone, Coca-Cola has modified its portfolio to include everything a consumer drinks in a day, taking care of changing consumer tastes.

In the second quarter, the company's diversified beverage portfolio continued to deliver, with brands such as Coca-Cola, fairlife, POWERADE, Gold Peak, smartwater, Simply, and Fresca all recording healthy volume gains. Meanwhile, the revamped Mr. Pibb achieved more than 20% volume growth, while brands like Sprite and Fuze Tea also delivered strong growth across international markets. This implies the company’s growth isn’t just coming from its iconic cola but also from a diverse array of beverages across different categories.

Additionally, the FIFA World Cup became more than marketing in Q2. Coca-Cola launched campaigns in 180 countries, contacted customers through more than 20 million retail outlets, gathered over 25 million first-party consumer data points, and produced more than 9 billion digital and social media views. This marketing also had financial benefits. Trademark Coca-Cola volume increased 5% globally, the highest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Similarly, POWERADE increased global volume by 8%. Usually, large sporting events are a one-time advertisement opportunity. Coca-Cola ensured it used this opportunity to deepen its relationships with consumers while strengthening its long-term competitive position.

A Dividend Story Backed by Cash

Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, having paid and hiked its dividends for 64 consecutive years. The company has managed to do so by growing earnings and generating enormous cash flows. The company also offers a forward dividend yield of 2.4%.

In Q2, comparable EPS climbed 11% to $0.97. Coca-Cola’s brand strength and consumer loyalty have given the company pricing power. Therefore, even though the company hikes its prices, consumers continue buying its products.

The beverage giant also generated $6.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. Not only that, Coca-Cola maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the consumer staples industry, giving it ample flexibility to invest in growth while rewarding shareholders. The company ended the quarter with net debt leverage of just 1.4 times EBITDA, implying the business isn’t burdened by excessive debt payments. Management also remains confident that the business momentum will continue. The company now expects organic revenue growth of 5% YOY and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10% for the full year. This gives assurance to investors that Coca-Cola will sustain its forward dividend payout ratio of 65.5%. For income investors, this balance matters when a company doesn’t have to choose between investing in its business and paying shareholders.

Why Investors Keep Paying a Premium for Coca-Cola

For a mature company, Coca-Cola isn’t cheap. KO stock is currently valued at 26.9 times forward earnings, with earnings for fiscal 2027 expected to grow by 7%. But investors are willing to pay a premium, as they aren’t just buying any consumer stock. They are buying one of the world's most recognizable brands, a business with unmatched global distribution, predictable cash flows, pricing power, and a dividend that has rewarded shareholders for decades.

These characteristics make Coca-Cola a defensive stock. When high-growth stocks stumble, investors often rotate back into stable income-generating names like KO stock. That is exactly what is happening this year.

On Wall Street, KO stock holds an overall consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Of the 25 analysts with coverage, 19 rate it as a "Strong Buy," two rate it a "Moderate Buy," and four have a “Hold” rating. The average target price of $94.56 suggest potential upside of 7% from current levels. Furthermore, the high price estimate of $104 suggests potential upside of 18% over the next 12 months.