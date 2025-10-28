Cotton Holds Gains on Tuesday

Cotton futures posted gains on Tuesday, with contracts closing 30 to 53 points in the green. Crude oil futures were down $1.13/barrel to $60.16, with the US dollar index down $0.043 to $98.520.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 2,151 bales sold with an average price of 61.44 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 5 points on 10/27 at 75.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 27, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.05, up 49 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.6, up 53 points,