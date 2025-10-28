Cotton Holds Gains on Tuesday

Cotton futures posted gains on Tuesday, with contracts closing 30 to 53 points in the green. Crude oil futures were down $1.13/barrel to $60.16, with the US dollar index down $0.043 to $98.520.
The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 2,151 bales sold with an average price of 61.44 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 5 points on 10/27 at 75.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 27, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales.
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.05, up 49 points,
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.6, up 53 points,
May 26 Cotton closed at 67.8, up 50 points
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.