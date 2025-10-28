Cotton Pushing Higher on Tuesday

Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash

Cotton futures price action is up 19 to 21 points across the nearbys at midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.15/barrel to $60.16, with the US dollar index down $0.118 to $98.445.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 2,151 bales sold with an average price of 61.44 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 5 points on 10/27 at 75.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 27, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.75, up 19 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.28, up 21 points,