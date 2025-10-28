CrowdStrike’s Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a leading cybersecurity company headquartered in Austin, Texas. With a market capitalization of $132.3 billion, the company’s unified platform delivers cloud-based protection for endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
CRWD is expected to release its Q3 earnings soon. Ahead of this release, analysts expect the cybersecurity giant to report a profit of $0.07 per share, down 12.5% from a profit of $0.08 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CRWD to report a loss per share of $0.21, down 57.1% from a profit of $0.49 in fiscal 2025. However, in fiscal 2027, its EPS is expected to grow 300% annually to $0.84.
CRWD stock has surged 76.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29.8% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% uptick during the same time frame.
CrowdStrike has outpaced the broader market over the past year thanks to strong business fundamentals and sustained demand for its AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. On Oct. 21, shares of the cybersecurity firm rose 3.1% amid a broad market rally fuelled by upbeat corporate earnings, easing trade tensions, and growing optimism over potential interest rate cuts.
Nevertheless, analysts remain somewhat bullish about CRWD stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 46 analysts covering the stock, 26 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 14 suggest a “Hold,” and three advise a “Strong Sell.” The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $500.17.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.