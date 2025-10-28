CrowdStrike’s Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a leading cybersecurity company headquartered in Austin, Texas. With a market capitalization of $132.3 billion, the company’s unified platform delivers cloud-based protection for endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

CRWD is expected to release its Q3 earnings soon. Ahead of this release, analysts expect the cybersecurity giant to report a profit of $0.07 per share, down 12.5% from a profit of $0.08 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CRWD to report a loss per share of $0.21, down 57.1% from a profit of $0.49 in fiscal 2025. However, in fiscal 2027, its EPS is expected to grow 300% annually to $0.84.

CRWD stock has surged 76.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29.8% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% uptick during the same time frame.

CrowdStrike has outpaced the broader market over the past year thanks to strong business fundamentals and sustained demand for its AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. On Oct. 21, shares of the cybersecurity firm rose 3.1% amid a broad market rally fuelled by upbeat corporate earnings, easing trade tensions, and growing optimism over potential interest rate cuts.

Nevertheless, analysts remain somewhat bullish about CRWD stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 46 analysts covering the stock, 26 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 14 suggest a “Hold,” and three advise a “Strong Sell.” The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $500.17.