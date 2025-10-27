Hogs Slipping Back on Monday

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are slipping back 35 to 90 cents across most contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday morning was not reported due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 68 cents on October 22 at $92.95.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was back down $1.34 to $101.40 per cwt. The picnic and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week at 2.584 million head. That is down 4,000 head from last week and 7,299 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $81.525, down $0.375,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $83.425, down $0.875