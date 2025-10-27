Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cocoa Prices Fall on Favorable West Africa Growing Conditions

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hands with cocoa beans by Public Domain via Pixabay
Hands with cocoa beans by Public Domain via Pixabay

December ICE NY cocoa (CCZ25) today is down -132 (-2.09%), and December ICE London cocoa #7 (CAZ25) is down -158 (-3.50%).

Cocoa prices today are sharply lower amid expectations of a global cocoa surplus driven by favorable West African weather and harvests.    Chocolate maker Mondelez recently said that the latest cocoa pod count in West Africa is 7% above the five-year average and "materially higher" than last year's crop.  The harvest of the Ivory Coast's main crop has just begun, and farmers are optimistic about its quality.  Weather conditions in West Africa are generally favorable except for floods in Cameroon.

Cocoa prices have support from a slowdown in cocoa exports from the Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer.  Monday's government data showed that Ivory Coast farmers shipped 215,219 MT of cocoa to ports this new marketing year, from October 1 through October 26, down -24% from 284,633 MT in the same period a year ago.

Tighter cocoa inventories are supportive for prices after ICE-monitored cocoa inventories held in US ports fell to a 7-month low of 1,843,721 bags last Friday.

Weak global cocoa demand is bearish for prices.  The Cocoa Association of Asia on October 17 reported that Q3 Asia cocoa grindings fell -17% y/y to 183,413, the smallest grindings for a Q3 in 9 years.  The European Cocoa Association on October 16 reported that Q3 European cocoa grindings fell -4.8% y/y to 337,353 MT, the lowest for a third quarter in 10 years.  The National Confectioners Association reported that Q3 North American coca grindings rose +3.2% y/y to 112,784 MT, but the addition of new reporting companies skewed the data.

Cocoa prices have been under pressure over the past two months amid fears that high cocoa prices and tariffs could dampen chocolate demand.  North American sales volume of chocolate candy was down more than -21% in the 13 weeks ending September 7, compared to the same period last year, according to data from research firm Circana.

Cocoa deliveries in Ghana have surged, weighing on prices.  Cocoa arrivals to ports in Ghana in the four weeks ending September 4 reached 50,440 MT compared to about 11,000 MT delivered in the same period in 2024.  Ghana is the world's second-largest producer of cocoa.

A supportive factor for cocoa is lower cocoa production in Nigeria, the world's fifth-largest cocoa producer.  Nigeria's Cocoa Association projects that Nigeria's 2025/26 cocoa production will fall by -11% y/y to 305,000 MT from a projected 344,000 MT for the 2024/25 crop year.  In related news, Nigeria reported that its August cocoa exports rose +15% y/y to 17,239 MT.  

On May 30, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) revised its 2023/24 global cocoa deficit to -494,000 MT, the largest deficit in over 60 years.  ICCO said 2023/24 cocoa production fell by -13.1% y/y to 4.380 MMT.  ICCO stated that the 2023/24 global cocoa stocks-to-grindings ratio declined to a 46-year low of 27.0%.  For 2024/25, ICCO estimated a global cocoa surplus of 142,000 MT, marking the first surplus in four years.  ICCO also said global cocoa production in 2024/25 rose by +7.8% y/y to 4.84 MMT.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CCZ25 6,182s -137 -2.17%
Cocoa
CAH26 4,397s -164 -3.60%
Cocoa #7

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 2
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot