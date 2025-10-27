How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?

December silver futures (SIZ25) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for December silver futures that recent price action has formed a bear flag pattern. The recent higher daily price volatility at higher levels is also a warning signal that a market top is in place. See too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence indicator is in a bearish posture, as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, safe-haven silver is being pressured, and will likely continue to be pressured, by keener risk appetite in the general marketplace, evidenced by the U.S. stock indexes today hitting record highs amid easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

A move in December CME micro silver futures below chart support at last week’s low of $46.82 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $40.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $50.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

