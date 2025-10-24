Barchart.com
Hogs Close Mixed on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures posted mixed trade on Friday, with contracts within 12 cents of unchanged across the board. December was was down just 47 cents this week. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday afternoon was down 82 cents at $85.56. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 55 cents on October 22 at $93.63. 

Heading into the government shutdown, specs were at a record net long. We don’t have CFTC data, though price movement and open interest in the last month would indicate some of those longs have liquidated. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was back up $3.03 to $102.74 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower, with the belly up $10.23. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week at 2.584 million head. That is down 4,000 head from last week and 7,299 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $81.900, up $0.125,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.300, down $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $88.950, down $0.025,


