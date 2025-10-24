Barchart.com
Cotton Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with mixed Friday action with contracts up 6 points to 10 points lower at midday. Crude oil futures are up 11 cents/barrel to $61.85 at midday, with the US dollar index up $0.021 to $98.750.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 832 bales sold with an average price of 65.00 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 55 points on 10/23 at 75.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 23, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 64.13, up 6 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.66, down 1 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.88, down 4 points


