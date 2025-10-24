Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed trade, up 30 cents to 20 cents lower in the nearbys. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was not reported due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 55 cents on October 22 at $93.63. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was back up $2.95 to $102.66 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday at 486,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.958 million head. That is down 2,000 head from last week but 10,624 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $82.075, up $0.300,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.325, down $0.025

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $88.775, down $0.200,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 84.300s -0.050 -0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 81.900s +0.125 +0.15%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 88.950s -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 1
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Tesla Inc elon musk by- Frederic Legrand-CO via Shutterstock 3
Should You Buy the Dip in Tesla Stock Today?
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 4
Netflix Produces Strong FCF Q3 Margins - NFLX Looks 23% Too Cheap
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 5
This 1 Little-Known Energy Stock Is Pivoting to Data Centers – and It’s Got Big Ties to Trump
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot