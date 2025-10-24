Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Cboe Global Markets’ Report

Chicago, Illinois-based Cboe Global Markets, Inc. ( CBOE ) operates as one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading. With a market cap of $24.8 billion , the company operates through Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital segments.

The financial sector giant is gearing up to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Friday, Oct. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Cboe to report an adjusted profit of $2.46 per share , up 10.8% from $2.22 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed the Street’s bottom-line projections once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Cboe to report an adjusted EPS of $9.81, up 13.9% from $8.61 in fiscal 2024 . In fiscal 2026, its adjusted earnings are expected to grow 4.9% year-over-year to $10.29 per share.

CBOE stock prices have gained 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 11.5% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.2% surge during the same time frame.

Cboe Global Markets’ stock prices gained 2.8% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q2 results on Aug. 1. The company observed double-digit topline growth across derivatives, data vantage, and cash and spot markets, leading to a solid 14.3% year-over-year surge in net revenues to $587.3 million, exceeding the Street expectations by 2.6%. Moreover, the company observed 14% growth in adjusted net income to $257.8 million, and its adjusted EPS of $2.46 surpassed the consensus estimates by 1.7%.