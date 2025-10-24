Here's What to Expect From T. Rowe Price Group's Next Earnings Report

Baltimore, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( TROW ) operates as an asset manager, managing equity and fixed income mutual funds. With a market cap of $22.6 billion , the company has a vast customer base of individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions.

The asset management firm is gearing up to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Friday, Oct. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts expect TROW to deliver a non-GAAP profit of $2.49 per share , down nearly 3.1% from $2.57 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts project T. Rowe to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $9.38, marginally up from $9.33 in fiscal 2024 . While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $10.03 per share.

TROW stock prices have dropped 6.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 11.5% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.2% returns during the same time frame.

T. Rowe Price Group’s stock prices inched up 1.6% following the release of its mixed Q2 results on Aug. 1. During the quarter, the company’s asset under management (AUM) increased by $110.5 billion to $1.68 trillion. Meanwhile, due to a drop in equity-based investment advisory fees and performance-based advisory fees, the company’s overall topline dropped by 58 bps year-over-year to $1.7 billion, missing the consensus estimates by a thin margin.

However, T. Rowe’s fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investment-based fees observed notable upticks. Further, its EPS for the quarter grew 6.2% year-over-year to $2.24, surpassing the street expectations by 4.2%.