Exxon Mobil's Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) operates as the largest American oil & gas company. It engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the U.S. and internationally. Valued at $489 billion by market cap, Exxon operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments.

The energy giant is set to release its third-quarter results before the markets open on Friday, Oct. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Exxon to deliver a non-GAAP profit of $1.78 per share, down nearly 7.3% from $1.92 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts project Exxon to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $6.79, down 12.8% from $7.79 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound 10.5% year-over-year to $7.50 per share.

XOM stock prices have declined 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLEmarginal 94 bps dip and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains during the same time frame.

Exxon Mobil’s stock prices dropped 1.8% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q2 results on Aug. 1. The quarter was marked by the highest Q2 upstream production since the merger of Exxon and Mobil more than 25 years ago. It was also the company’s best quarter yet for high-value product sales volumes in product solutions. However, due to lower commodity prices, the company’s topline for the quarter dropped 12.4% year-over-year to $81.5 billion, missing the consensus estimates by 1.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS dropped 23.4% year-over-year to $1.64, but surpassed the Street’s expectations by 10.1%.

Nonetheless, analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s longer-term prospects. XOM maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 15 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $126.12 suggests an 8.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 88.97 +1.17 +1.33%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,738.44 +39.04 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 115.98 +1.27 +1.11%
Exxon Mobil Corp

