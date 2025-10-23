This Stock Makes You Look Good – and It Just Hit New 3-Year Highs

AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) is trading at a new three-year high with strong technical momentum.

Shares are up nearly 100% in the past year and nearly 50% in the past month.

AIRS has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart including a Trend Seeker “Buy” signal.

Despite the recent performance, Morningstar and CFRA rate AIRS as a “Hold.”

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $639 million, AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) is a provider of body contouring procedures that delivers a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. It uses a proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. AIRS checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Sept. 23, the stock has gained 48.82%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for AirSculpt Technologies

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

AirSculpt hit a three-year high of $10.80 in intraday trading on Oct. 22.

AIRS has a Weighted Alpha of +90.50.

AirSculpt an 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 98.50% over the past year.

AIRS has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $10.24 with a 50-day moving average of $7.38.

AirSculpt has made 14 new highs and gained 46.06% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.60.

There’s a technical support level around $9.72.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$639 million market capitalization.

Revenue is projected to be down 9.63% this year but grow again by 5.34% next year.

Earnings are estimated to decrease by 200% this year but increase by 300% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on AirSculpt

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street analysts are not high on AIRS and individual investors have not discovered it yet.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued 4 “Hold” opinions on the stock but have a price target of only $5.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 66% overvalued.

1 investor following the stock on Motley Fool thinks the stock will beat the market while another thinks it won’t.

857 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

The Bottom Line on AirSculpt

Although Wall Street analysts have a "Hold" opinion on the stock, they do project increased revenue and earnings in the future.

Today’s Chart of the Day was written by Jim Van Meerten. Read previous editions of the daily newsletter here.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.