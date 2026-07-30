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CVNA Stock Is Dropping After a Record Quarter. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A close-up shot of a Carvana building by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock
A close-up shot of a Carvana building by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Carvana (CVNA) shares are taking a meaningful hit on Thursday as management’s muted future guidance overshadows an otherwise record-breaking Q2 financial release. 

CVNA posted a 52% year-over-year increase in revenue to $7.38 billion on a record 197,325 retail units sold and $513 million in net income. Still, the online used-car retailer guided for $2.7 billion to $3 billion in full-year adjusted EBITDA, missing the consensus estimate set at $2.99 billion. 

The quarterly print adds to pressure on Carvana shares, which have already had a terrible first half of 2026, currently down a little under 40% versus their year-to-date high in late January. 

www.barchart.com

Why Did Carvana Issue Muted Future Guidance?

Investors are bailing on CVNA shares also because the firm’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 200 bps in the second quarter to 10.4%, while total non-GAAP gross profit per unit (GPU) fell $455.

On the earnings call, management took a cautious view on the consumer environment and cited pressure on non-retail GPU components and temporary inventory rebalancing costs for the muted outlook. 

Note that Carvana now sits firmly below its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the late 30s indicating intense selling pressure. 

Needham Says Buy the Dip in CVNA Shares

For long-term investors, Needham’s senior analyst Chris Pierce dubbed the post-earnings selloff in Carvana shares a classic “buy the dip” opportunity in a research note today. 

According to him, the company remains “well-positioned” to achieve its target of 3 million annual retail sales at a market-leading 12.6% margin. 

At 3.5x sales, CVNA is undervalued relative to its infrastructure advantages, proprietary AI-driven logistics, and an expanding nationwide network, he told clients. 

All in all, Needham maintained a “Buy” rating on Carvana with a $120 price target, suggesting it could more than double the current level over the next 12 months. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Carvana?

While not nearly as positive as Needham, other Wall Street firms have not thrown in the towel on CVNA stock either. 

The consensus rating on Carvana remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $91 indicating potential for a more than 50% rally in the second half of 2026. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CVNA 61.44 -4.88 -7.36%
Carvana Company Cl A

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