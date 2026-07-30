Cattle Extending this Week’s Bounce to Thursday

Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures are posting $1.90 to $2.15 gains across most contracts. There are a few bids at $235 being reported in the north on Thursday. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,054 head offered and a few bids of $228. Feeder cattle futures are extending th bounce out of Monday’s limit losses, with 87 cent to $2.30 gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 56 cents on July 28 to $347.91.

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 15,109 MT for the week ending on 7/23. That was a 5-week high. Shipments were tallied at 12,381 MT, which back down from last week.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report. Choice boxes were down 85 cents at $362.58, with Select 54 cents lower to $341.87. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 107,000 head, with the weekly total at 305,000 head. That is up 2,000 head from the previous week and 30,686 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $230.000, up $2.100,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $226.100, up $2.125,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $225.275, up $1.950,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $345.150, up $0.875

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $340.250, up $1.600