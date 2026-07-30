Hog Prices Are Falling. How to Trade Them Now.

October lean hog (HEV26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for October lean hog futures that Wednesday’s selloff put a price uptrend in serious jeopardy. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed below the red trigger line. Seasonality studies also are now favoring the hog market bears.

Fundamentally, the recent decline in cattle futures prices and in wholesale beef prices will likely make for less expensive beef prices at the meat counter. Seasonally, hog slaughter levels tend to start rising in the fall.

A move in October lean hogs below chart support at $85.00 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $77.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $88.50.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):