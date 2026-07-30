3 Catalysts Support Amazon’s Q2 Outlook, But 1 Concern Clouds the Stock

Amazon.com (AMZN) will announce second-quarter earnings on July 30, with the company set to deliver another solid quarter. Strong momentum in the cloud business, massive demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, and its fast-growing advertising business position it well for healthy revenue and earnings growth.

Despite the solid momentum in these businesses, one key concern could overshadow an otherwise strong earnings report and keep a lid on further gains in Amazon stock. Here's what investors should watch heading into the results.

Amazon: AWS, AI, and Advertising Strengthen the Investment Case Ahead of Q2 Results

Amazon’s Q2 results will reflect strong contributions from its core businesses, which continue to grow at a solid pace, providing meaningful support to revenue expansion and profitability. Amazon’s leadership in cloud computing, accelerating adoption of its AI offerings, and an expanding digital advertising platform are expected to remain the primary catalysts driving its financial performance in Q2 and the quarters ahead.

Management has guided to Q2 revenue between $194 billion and $199 billion, implying more than 17% year-over-year (YOY) growth at the midpoint. The guidance reflects continued strength in customer demand across Amazon's businesses.

A major catalyst is Amazon Web Services (AWS). In the first quarter, AWS generated $37.6 billion in revenue, with growth accelerating to 28% YOY from 24% in the previous quarter. The momentum is expected to continue as enterprises increase cloud spending to support AI workloads.

During the Q1 earnings call, management noted that customers investing in AI applications are also expanding their use of broader cloud infrastructure. This trend should continue to support AWS' long-term growth, as AI adoption drives higher demand for computing, storage, and networking services.

Another emerging growth driver is Amazon's custom AI silicon business. During the first quarter, the segment grew 40% sequentially and surpassed a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate. The company's proprietary Trainium processors are gaining traction as a cost-effective alternative to traditional GPUs for AI model training. With customer demand remaining strong, the business is well positioned to become an increasingly meaningful contributor to Amazon's future growth.

Amazon's AI business is already growing at a triple-digit rate, while AWS has reached an annualized revenue run rate of roughly $150 billion. Thanks to the solid demand environment, these numbers are likely to grow at a solid pace.

Beyond cloud and AI, Amazon's advertising business has become a major high-margin driver of earnings. Advertising revenue rose 22% YOY to $17.2 billion in the first quarter, supported by continued monetization of Amazon's retail ecosystem and expanding partnerships with major media companies. The business is expected to maintain healthy growth in Q2, providing additional support to both revenue and margins.

Meanwhile, Amazon continues to improve the efficiency of its core e-commerce operations through investments in robotics, warehouse automation, optimized inventory placement, and faster delivery capabilities. These initiatives enhance the customer experience while lowering fulfillment costs, strengthening operating leverage across the company's logistics network.

Overall, Amazon remains well positioned for another strong quarter. AWS continues to benefit from rising enterprise cloud adoption, AI is generating incremental demand across cloud infrastructure and custom silicon, and the advertising business is becoming an increasingly important profit driver. Together, these businesses provide a solid foundation for strong Q2 revenue growth and sustained earnings expansion.

Why AMZN Stock Could Remain Under Pressure

While Amazon’s revenue is expected to maintain healthy double-digit growth, profitability could come under pressure. Wall Street expects AMZN to report Q2 earnings of $1.82 per share, representing a modest 8.33% YOY increase, suggesting that rising investments continue to offset strong sales growth.

A key reason for the slower earnings growth is Amazon’s aggressive investment strategy. The company is pouring billions into expanding its AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure, with capital expenditures reaching $43.2 billion in the first quarter alone.

Investors will also be closely watching management’s outlook for capital spending. If Amazon raises its full-year capital expenditure forecast, it could renew concerns about the timeline for generating meaningful returns from its massive AI investments. Those worries have already weighed on AMZN stock, and another increase in spending could pressure both free cash flow and investor confidence, potentially limiting near-term upside.

The Bottom Line

The ongoing momentum in AWS, rapid AI adoption, and the strength its high-margin advertising business position Amazon to report strong Q2 revenue. Analysts are optimistic and maintain a “Strong Buy” on AMZN stock.

However, elevated AI-related capital spending remains the key risk, as higher investment levels could weigh on margins, free cash flow, and investor sentiment.