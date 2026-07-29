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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Makes First Ever X Post Sharing Letter to Congress and Says ‘Transparency Can Be More Secure Than Obscurity’

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A photo of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding up a wafer by FotoField via Shutterstock
A photo of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding up a wafer by FotoField via Shutterstock

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had one chance to make a first impression on X. Rather than celebrating Nvidia’s dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) or thanking shareholders after the company’s historic run, Huang used his debut post to wade into one of the industry’s most divisive debates: Whether America’s AI future should be open.

Huang’s first post on X, published on July 24, shared an open letter signed by Nvidia and more than two dozen technology companies — including Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), IBM (IBM), Palantir (PLTR), Hugging Face, and Andreessen Horowitz — calling on U.S. policymakers to support open-weight AI models instead of placing broad restrictions on them.

Beyond the Biggest AI Companies

The letter argues that the United States' AI leadership won’t be determined by whichever company builds the most powerful model. Instead, it says success depends on whether advanced AI spreads beyond Silicon Valley and into the broader economy.

Read more: Apple just told us where the next decade of tech is headed

“America wins the AI era by diffusing it into the workflows of factories, hospitals, farms, classrooms, and main street businesses.”

The signatories say open-weight models — which can be downloaded, inspected, modified and run on an organization’s own infrastructure — would make that possible by giving startups, universities, and businesses access to advanced AI without having to build frontier models themselves. They also argue that broader access would fuel competition instead of concentrating AI capabilities among a handful of companies.

“Competition spurs innovation, drives down costs, and distributes the benefits of AI broadly across our economy.”

Read more: The Sub-$1 Pre-IPO AI Stock That Could Make People “Superhuman”

Making the Case for Open Models

The letter acknowledges that open-weight AI comes with risks because, once models are released, developers lose direct control over how they’re modified and used. Still, the group argues those risks shouldn’t justify restricting access.

Instead, they say open models strengthen cybersecurity by allowing more researchers to identify weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them.

“Just as open-source software demonstrated that transparency can be more secure than obscurity, AI safety may depend on giving more people the ability to test and strengthen the models on which society relies.”

The companies also reject the idea that closed AI systems are automatically safer, arguing that concentrating powerful models within a small number of providers creates its own security and competitive risks.

A Push Against Sweeping AI Rules

The letter also weighs in on another issue gaining attention in Washington: model distillation.

The signatories argue that distillation — using one AI model’s outputs to improve another — is a legitimate development technique that has long been used to evaluate and improve models. Rather than broadly restricting it, they say policymakers should target unlawful misuse without slowing innovation.

Huang's post concluded with a broader message for lawmakers.

“Open models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, accelerate innovation and diffusion, and enable sovereignty. The world needs both frontier closed models and frontier open models.”

More Than a First Post

For investors, Huang’s X debut offered more than an introduction to a new social media account. It signaled where Nvidia stands as Washington debates how AI should be regulated.

While Nvidia dominates the hardware powering today’s AI boom, the company is making clear that it believes future growth depends not only on building more powerful models, but also on making advanced AI accessible to more developers, businesses, and institutions.


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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