Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Why Japanese and Chinese Stocks Are Diverging and How to Play Them Here

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
The Chinese and Japanese flags side by side by kirill_makarov via Adobe Stock
The Chinese and Japanese flags side by side by kirill_makarov via Adobe Stock

In regional equity allocation, Japan and China often act as a financial seesaw. When one market attracts international inflows, the other frequently suffers outflows. 

I started in the investment business way back in 1986, and at that time, Japan had just entered the top tier of the equity world. It was added to the MSCI EAFE Index, a global stock market benchmark, that year. 

Japanese companies were put on a pedestal for a brief period… until the 1987 crash changed everything. Since that time, Japan has been on a long climb back.

All the while, China’s stock market, while still considered “emerging” by some, is one of the largest in the world. 

So what should an investor looking to diversify out of pricey U.S. mega-cap stocks do? Let’s investigate.

Recently, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) and major China vehicles like the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) have broken away from each other, moving in opposite directions. We can see that’s actually reversing from the pattern of the past 12 months, in which FXI lagged by more than 20%, and now trades at a steep price-earnings discount to EWJ.

Here’s EWJ’s recent topping pattern. It is early, but the 20-day moving average just started to roll over, and the percentage price oscillator (PPO) indicator at the bottom of the chart is crossing into negative momentum territory. 

www.barchart.com

By contrast, here is FXI. Again, this is not what I’d call a firm breakout. But in this weak global stock market, it looks much better than most. So these major markets, Japan and China, are moving in separate directions.

www.barchart.com

Understanding why this divergence occurs — and what history says about its duration — requires examining policy divergence, currency mechanics, and institutional capital rotation.

Central Bank Policy: It’s Just Different 

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has been moving away from decades of ultra-loose monetary policy, raising interest rates and unwinding yield curve control. Higher domestic rates bolster the Japanese yen, but they also compress valuation multiples for export-heavy Japanese equities and create friction for global yen carry trades.

Conversely, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and Beijing have enacted aggressive monetary easing and targeted fiscal stimulus to support domestic growth and equity markets. Cheap liquidity in China is driving a tactical rebound in beaten-down Chinese equities.

Valuation Arbitrage and Capital Rotation

Between 2022 and 2025, international allocators used Japanese equities as their primary Asia allocation, driving the Nikkei and EWJ to multi-decade highs on corporate governance reforms. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks were sold off to historical valuation lows. Once Japanese equities reached full valuations alongside BOJ rate hikes, global funds began taking profits in Japan and reallocating capital into deeply discounted Chinese tech and large-cap shares.

Has This Happened Before? 

Yes, most recently in late 2022 into early 2023. Following China’s economic reopening announcement, Chinese ETFs experienced a whopping 50%-plus rally in about three months, during which Japanese equities traded sideways as global capital temporarily abandoned Tokyo to chase the Beijing rebound.

When central bank policies or growth expectations diverged significantly between Tokyo and Beijing, cross-border equity flows flipped almost overnight. So, what usually happens next?

Historically, extreme performance spreads between Japan and China ETFs do not persist indefinitely. They typically resolve in two stages:

Initial policy-driven rallies in China often run into headwinds. It might be real estate debt, consumer sentiment, or ongoing trade friction. Once the initial surge in FXI exhausts its valuation discount, buying pressure slows down.

And, as Japanese corporate governance reforms (such as share buybacks and dividend increases) continue to improve fundamentals, institutional money eventually flows back into EWJ once currency volatility settles.

My bottom line is this: I’ll trade FXI and perhaps use the ProShares UltraShort FTSE Japan -2X ETF (EWV), which double-shorts Japanese stocks, on a short-term basis. But there’s nothing in either FXI or EWJ that convinces me they are not going to be caught in the web of selling that seems to pick up each week. 

Rob Isbitts is a semi-retired CIO, former fiduciary investment advisor, and Barchart columnist. Check out his other work at ETFYourself.com (featuring the Fresh Charts weekly trading post), and ROAR.PiTrade.com, helping investors to better-manage their own portfolios. 


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EWV 19.13 +0.13 +0.66%
Ultrashort MSCI Japan -2X ETF
FXI 36.47 +0.82 +2.30%
China Largecap Ishares ETF
EWJ 91.07 +1.24 +1.38%
Ishares MSCI Japan Index Fund

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Chip Selloff Rages On, FOMC Meeting and Earnings on Tap
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 2
Ahead of Microsoft Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for MSFT Stock
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 3
Broadcom Leads 3 AI Stocks Quietly Raising Their Dividends, One by 161%
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
Dear Arm Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 29
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 30
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.