Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Synopsys Doubles Down on AI Chip Design With Microsoft and AMD. How to Play SNPS Stock Here.

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Abstract concept illustration of digital matrix by KanawatTH via Adobe Stock_
Abstract concept illustration of digital matrix by KanawatTH via Adobe Stock_

Synopsys (SNPS) stock jumped more than 4% on Monday after the company unveiled autonomous AI workflows for chip design at the 2026 DAC Chips to Systems Conference.

The new technology, developed in collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) and already being evaluated by AMD (AMD), marks another step toward automating complex semiconductor engineering tasks with AI agents. The announcement reinforces Synopsys' leadership in electronic design automation (EDA) software at a time when demand for AI chips continues to accelerate.

Still, despite the positive reaction, SNPS shares remain well below their 2025 highs, leaving investors wondering whether the recent pullback has created an attractive buying opportunity.

SNPS Stock Has Struggled Despite Strong Fundamentals

Synopsys shares are down about 18% year-to-date (YTD) and nearly 40% over the past 12 months. SNPS stock reached a 52-week high of $651.7 in July 2025 before falling to a recent low of $366.

Much of that weakness has been tied to the company's $34.9 billion acquisition of Ansys. While Wall Street broadly supports the strategic rationale behind the deal, the large amortization charges and integration costs have significantly weighed on reported earnings.

In valuation terms, SNPS remains an expensive stock on traditional metrics, although that premium has narrowed following this year's decline.

The shares currently trade at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 86.4, well above the broader technology sector. However, the forward P/E falls to roughly 30 based on expected earnings growth, compared with an industry median near 24.

www.barchart.com

AI Partnerships Could Unlock the Next Growth Phase

The biggest catalyst this week was Synopsys' introduction of what it calls the industry's first autonomous EDA workflows powered by AgentEngineer technology.

Built alongside Microsoft, the workflows are now available for evaluation through Microsoft Discovery, while AMD is already testing them for next-generation chip development.

According to Synopsys, the AI-powered workflows can reduce engineering debug cycles by roughly 25% to 40%, potentially allowing customers to develop increasingly complex AI processors much faster.

For investors, the announcement further strengthens Synopsys' competitive position as AI transforms chip development from manual engineering into increasingly autonomous workflows.

Strong Quarterly Results Support the Long-Term Story

Synopsys delivered another solid quarter when it reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 results in May.

Revenue increased 41.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.27 billion, topping analysts' expectations of approximately $2.25 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.35 per share, comfortably ahead of the $3.15 consensus estimate despite declining modestly from the prior year.

Free cash flow surged 161.5% to $574.7 million, highlighting the strength of the company's underlying operations.

Management also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, now forecasting revenue of roughly $9.665 billion at the midpoint and earnings per share of approximately $14.76.

Beyond earnings, Synopsys continues integrating Ansys into its broader "silicon-to-systems" strategy. The company aims to combine chip design software with multiphysics simulation, giving customers a more comprehensive engineering platform. 

Investors are also looking ahead to the company's Investor Day on Sept. 30, when management is expected to provide updated long-term financial targets.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Synopsys

Analysts continue to see meaningful upside for Synopsys despite this year's decline.

Benchmark initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $570 price target earlier this month, while Goldman Sachs maintains a “Buy” rating with a $600 target. J.P. Morgan remains one of the biggest bulls on the Street with a $650 price target, and Piper Sandler recently upgraded the stock to “Buy” while raising its target to $550.

According to data compiled by Barchart, Synopsys carries a consensus "Strong Buy" rating from 21 analysts. The average price target of about $568 implies roughly 46% upside from current trading levels, suggesting Wall Street believes the recent selloff has created an attractive long-term entry point for investors.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 400.13 +6.78 +1.72%
Microsoft Corp
SNPS 386.11 +2.29 +0.60%
Synopsys Inc
AMD 450.19 -4.43 -0.97%
Adv Micro Devices

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Chip Selloff Rages On, FOMC Meeting and Earnings on Tap
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 2
Ahead of Microsoft Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for MSFT Stock
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 3
Broadcom Leads 3 AI Stocks Quietly Raising Their Dividends, One by 161%
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
Dear Arm Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 29
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 30
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.