Synopsys Doubles Down on AI Chip Design With Microsoft and AMD. How to Play SNPS Stock Here.

Synopsys (SNPS) stock jumped more than 4% on Monday after the company unveiled autonomous AI workflows for chip design at the 2026 DAC Chips to Systems Conference.

The new technology, developed in collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) and already being evaluated by AMD (AMD), marks another step toward automating complex semiconductor engineering tasks with AI agents. The announcement reinforces Synopsys' leadership in electronic design automation (EDA) software at a time when demand for AI chips continues to accelerate.

Still, despite the positive reaction, SNPS shares remain well below their 2025 highs, leaving investors wondering whether the recent pullback has created an attractive buying opportunity.

SNPS Stock Has Struggled Despite Strong Fundamentals

Synopsys shares are down about 18% year-to-date (YTD) and nearly 40% over the past 12 months. SNPS stock reached a 52-week high of $651.7 in July 2025 before falling to a recent low of $366.

Much of that weakness has been tied to the company's $34.9 billion acquisition of Ansys. While Wall Street broadly supports the strategic rationale behind the deal, the large amortization charges and integration costs have significantly weighed on reported earnings.

In valuation terms, SNPS remains an expensive stock on traditional metrics, although that premium has narrowed following this year's decline.

The shares currently trade at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 86.4, well above the broader technology sector. However, the forward P/E falls to roughly 30 based on expected earnings growth, compared with an industry median near 24.

AI Partnerships Could Unlock the Next Growth Phase

The biggest catalyst this week was Synopsys' introduction of what it calls the industry's first autonomous EDA workflows powered by AgentEngineer technology.

Built alongside Microsoft, the workflows are now available for evaluation through Microsoft Discovery, while AMD is already testing them for next-generation chip development.

According to Synopsys, the AI-powered workflows can reduce engineering debug cycles by roughly 25% to 40%, potentially allowing customers to develop increasingly complex AI processors much faster.

For investors, the announcement further strengthens Synopsys' competitive position as AI transforms chip development from manual engineering into increasingly autonomous workflows.

Strong Quarterly Results Support the Long-Term Story

Synopsys delivered another solid quarter when it reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 results in May.

Revenue increased 41.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.27 billion, topping analysts' expectations of approximately $2.25 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.35 per share, comfortably ahead of the $3.15 consensus estimate despite declining modestly from the prior year.

Free cash flow surged 161.5% to $574.7 million, highlighting the strength of the company's underlying operations.

Management also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, now forecasting revenue of roughly $9.665 billion at the midpoint and earnings per share of approximately $14.76.

Beyond earnings, Synopsys continues integrating Ansys into its broader "silicon-to-systems" strategy. The company aims to combine chip design software with multiphysics simulation, giving customers a more comprehensive engineering platform.

Investors are also looking ahead to the company's Investor Day on Sept. 30, when management is expected to provide updated long-term financial targets.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Synopsys

Analysts continue to see meaningful upside for Synopsys despite this year's decline.

Benchmark initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $570 price target earlier this month, while Goldman Sachs maintains a “Buy” rating with a $600 target. J.P. Morgan remains one of the biggest bulls on the Street with a $650 price target, and Piper Sandler recently upgraded the stock to “Buy” while raising its target to $550.

According to data compiled by Barchart, Synopsys carries a consensus "Strong Buy" rating from 21 analysts. The average price target of about $568 implies roughly 46% upside from current trading levels, suggesting Wall Street believes the recent selloff has created an attractive long-term entry point for investors.