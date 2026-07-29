Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with 80 to $1.60 midday losses on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.65 on Wednesday morning, up 33 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 12 cents higher on July 24 at $98.35.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down $1.34 in the Wednesday morning report, at $102.57. The belly led the way lower, down $11.61, with the ham and loin reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 470,000 head, with the week to date total at 890,000. That is 11,000 head below the previous week and 19,305 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs are at $102.300, down $0.800,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $86.950, down $1.325