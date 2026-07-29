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Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with 80 to $1.60 midday losses on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.65 on Wednesday morning, up 33 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 12 cents higher on July 24 at $98.35. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down $1.34 in the Wednesday morning report, at $102.57. The belly led the way lower, down $11.61, with the ham and loin reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 470,000 head, with the week to date total at 890,000. That is 11,000 head below the previous week and 19,305 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $102.300, down $0.800,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $86.950, down $1.325

Dec 26 Hogs are at $78.075, down $1.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 87.025 -1.250 -1.42%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 102.325 -0.775 -0.75%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 78.150 -1.525 -1.91%
Lean Hogs

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