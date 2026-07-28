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AAPL Stock Alert: What to Know as Apple Partners With Klarna to Lease iPhones

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock

Apple (AAPL) stock is inching higher on Tuesday after the Nasdaq-listed firm announced a flexible hardware-leasing program in the U.S. dubbed Apple Upgrade. As investors cheered the new initiative, launched in partnership with Klarna, Apple became the only company other than Nvidia (NVDA) to have hit $5 trillion in market cap. 

With Apple shares hovering around $340, the iPhone maker is the world’s most valuable company at the time of writing. 

www.barchart.com

What Apple Upgrade Means for AAPL Shares

Apple customers in the U.S. can now lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even an Apple Watch, with the monthly installments starting at $17.99 for iPhones. 

For AAPL stock, this new offering in collaboration with Klarna carries strategic significance given it lowers upfront costs. 

It may, therefore, accelerate consumer upgrade cycles and reinforce ecosystem loyalty over time. 

Crucially, Apple Upgrade could convert one-off device purchases into steady recurring revenues while driving adoption across flagship hardware and attached services. 

Note that Barchart currently holds a “100% BUY” opinion on AAPL shares, indicating technical momentum strongly favors continued upside ahead. 

Jefferies Recommends Caution on Apple Stock

Despite recent momentum, Jefferies analysts remain dovish on Apple stock heading into the firm’s Q3 earnings scheduled to be released after the market close on Thursday, July 30. 

Consensus is for the titan to record $1.88 a share of earnings (EPS) for its third financial quarter, up 19.75% year-over-year. 

Still, the investment firm believes “gross margin would decline by 3.5 points even with price hikes of 18% to 26% for the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max.”

In its research note, Jefferies maintained a “Hold” rating on AAPL this morning, with an upwardly revised $309 price target still signaling potential for a 9% decline from current levels. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Apple?

Investors should note that other Wall Street analysts also seem to believe that AAPL stock has gone a bit too far in 2026. 

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on Apple remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean price target of about $321 suggests potential downside of more than 5% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 197.18 +0.67 +0.34%
Nvidia Corp
AAPL 339.66 +2.75 +0.82%
Apple Inc

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