Apple Reports Q3 Earnings on July 30. Here’s Why the AAPL Rally May Have More Room to Run.

Apple (AAPL) will announce its fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 30. Apple stock has climbed about 25% year-to-date (YTD), making the tech giant the top performer among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

The surge in Apple stock is driven by robust demand for its iPhone 17 lineup and continued momentum in its high-margin Services business, which has helped drive growth in both revenue and earnings. While the stock's sharp advance has sparked concerns that its valuation may be stretched, Apple's underlying fundamentals suggest the rally could still have further to run.

Apple to Deliver Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Apple is expected to report another impressive quarter, with Wall Street forecasting strong double-digit year-over-year (YOY) earnings growth despite higher component costs. During its previous earnings call, Apple warned that higher memory costs would pressure gross margins in Q3, with the impact expected to increase in subsequent quarters.

However, analysts remain optimistic that strong hardware sales, premium pricing, strength in the Services business, and operating leverage will help Apple deliver solid bottom-line growth.

Apple reported revenue of $111.2 billion in Q2, up 17% YOY, marking a record March quarter. iPhone revenue climbed 22% from a year earlier, reflecting strong customer demand across both new buyers and upgrade cycles. Meanwhile, earnings per share reached a March-quarter record of $2.10, increasing 22% from the prior year.

Growth was broad-based across Apple's global business. The company posted double-digit revenue growth across all geographic segments, with particularly strong performance in Greater China and the rest of Asia-Pacific. That momentum is expected to continue in the June quarter as Apple benefits from expanding demand in emerging markets alongside continued strength in developed regions.

Beyond hardware, Apple's Services business remains one of its biggest growth engines. The segment generated a record $31 billion in revenue last quarter, supported by double-digit growth in both developed and emerging markets. Apple also reported record levels of paid and transacting accounts, highlighting continued engagement across its ecosystem.

With an installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices, Apple is well positioned to expand its high-margin Services business. As more users subscribe to digital offerings, recurring revenue should continue to strengthen the company's overall financial performance.

Management expects total company revenue in the June quarter to grow 14% to 17% YOY, while Services revenue is projected to expand at a rate almost in line with the March quarter.

Wall Street currently expects Apple to report earnings of $1.88 per share, representing 19.8% YOY growth.

The Bottom Line on Apple Stock

Apple appears well-positioned for a strong third quarter, supported by robust growth in its high-margin Services business and healthy iPhone demand. Although rising memory costs could put some pressure on profit margins, the company's strong product sales, expanding Services revenue, and operating leverage should help offset those headwinds and sustain earnings growth.

Beyond its operating performance, Apple continues to reward shareholders through one of the largest capital return programs in the market. During Q1, the company returned $15 billion to investors, including $3.8 billion in dividends and $11 billion spent repurchasing 42 million shares. It also approved a new $100 billion share buyback authorization and raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.27 per share.

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about Apple's prospects. Analysts currently assign the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with the highest price target of $400, implying 17.8% upside from current levels.

Overall, solid demand for Apple's hardware, resilient earnings growth, expanding high-margin Services revenue, aggressive share repurchases, and consistent dividend increases indicate that the stock has further room to climb.