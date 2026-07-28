Corn Rallying Back on Turnaround Tuesday

Corn futures are deviating from the $4.01 losses in crude at midday with deteriorating conditions giving bulls a reason to take back the Monday losses. Contracts are up 7 to 8 cents on Turnaround Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 8 cents at $4.29 1/2.

USDA reported a private export sale of 197,272 MT to unknown destinations this morning for 2026/27 shipment.

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed 78% of the US corn crop silking by July 26, 4 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 25% in the dough stage. US condition ratings fell 4% at 63% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index were down 11 points to at 361. The only major state to see a ratings improvement was MO, with a NC and TN also higher. All of the other 15 reported states were lower, led by a 29 point drop in CO, with MI down 28 points, ND falling 21 point, SD dropping 20 and NE falling 18 points.

Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s corn exports in July at 3.3 MMT, a 0.4 MMT drop from their estimate last week, but would still be well above the 2.43 MMT from last year.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.59 3/4, up 8 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.29 1/2, up 8 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.81 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.97 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,