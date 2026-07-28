Dear Robinhood Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 29

Quarterly earnings season has a way of separating headlines from reality. Companies can spend months building momentum, but when results hit the tape, investors finally get a clear look at whether the business is delivering where it matters most. A company can build excitement for months, but it’s earnings day when expectations meet reality.

That’s exactly why Robinhood Markets (HOOD) investors should circle Wednesday, July 29, on their calendars. The fintech company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after the closing bell, and the release could offer fresh insight into its business performance.

Robinhood Markets has come a long way from shaking up Wall Street with commission-free trading. Today, it has evolved into one of the world’s leading fintech platforms, offering everything from stock and options trading to crypto investing, retirement accounts, and subscription-based financial services.

While the stock has faced pressure in 2026 despite several business milestones, the company has continued expanding its ecosystem, with Robinhood Chain gaining traction and customer engagement remaining healthy. Against that backdrop, Wall Street will be looking for signs that Robinhood can turn its operational momentum into stronger financial results.

Analysts are largely bullish on Robinhood, but all eyes are now on its second-quarter results. Let’s analyze the details of investors' expectations from the upcoming earnings report.

About Robinhood Stock

Founded in 2013, Robinhood Markets is a leading fintech company headquartered in Menlo Park, California. The company set out to democratize finance by introducing commission-free trading, making investing more accessible to everyday retail investors. Today, Robinhood offers various financial products and services, including trading in stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies, along with retirement accounts, wealth management, digital banking, and credit cards.

The company has also expanded into newer areas such as prediction markets and continues to grow its international presence, including in the U.K. Robinhood’s easy-to-use mobile platform. It has helped reshape the retail investing landscape, attracting millions of customers and establishing the company as one of the world's leading digital financial platforms. The company currently has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion.

HOOD has had a volatile run in 2026, with the stock struggling to maintain the momentum it built last year. Investor sentiment took a hit after the company’s first-quarter earnings report in April, as softer activity in options and cryptocurrency trading – two key contributors to transaction-based revenue – weighed on results. The decline also coincided with weakness in Bitcoin (BTCUSD), a trend that has historically influenced Robinhood’s trading volumes and crypto-related revenue.

While newer initiatives such as Prediction Markets and Robinhood Chain continue to expand the platform’s ecosystem, investors remain cautious about the pace in which these businesses can become meaningful growth drivers. Consequently, Robinhood’s shares are down 19.87% year-to-date (YTD), underperforming the broader benchmarks.

Looking at the longer-term, HOOD stock is down 15.12% over the past 52 weeks and remains 40% below its all-time high of $153.86 reached last year. However, after bottoming at $63.51 in March, the stock has rebounded 44.7%, suggesting buyers have stepped back in.

Technically, recent red volume bars indicate selling pressure has picked up, while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 39.20, placing the stock in neutral territory with neither overbought nor oversold conditions.

Robinhood is not a cheap stock by traditional valuation measures, but that’s because investors are paying for its future growth rather than its current earnings. The stock trades at a forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 times, above both the sector average and its historical median. Its forward price-to-sales ratio of 16.94 times also sits at a premium, reflecting optimism around growth initiatives such as Trump Accounts, prediction markets, and international expansion.

While earnings are expected to dip in fiscal 2026 as the company invests roughly $100 million in Trump Accounts infrastructure, analysts expect those investments to begin paying off, driving a strong earnings rebound in fiscal 2027. This could make today’s premium valuation look far more reasonable in hindsight.

A Snapshot of Robinhood’s Q1 Results

Robinhood’s first quarter numbers painted a picture of a business that’s still growing, even if a few cracks showed up along the way. The fintech company reported revenue of $1.07 billion, up 15% year-over-year (YOY), while EPS came in at $0.38. Both figures, however, fell just short of Wall Street’s expectations, largely because cryptocurrency trading cooled sharply. Crypto transaction revenue tumbled 47% annually to $134 million as trading volumes slowed, prompting a 13.2% sell-off in HOOD stock following the earnings release.

Outside of crypto, though, the story was far more encouraging. Transaction-based revenue rose 7% YOY to $623 million, driven by strong growth in options trading, equities, and event contracts, with the latter helping other transaction revenue surge 320% YOY.

Customer engagement also remained strong, with platform assets climbing 39% to $307 billion, supported by $17.7 billion in net deposits. Robinhood Gold subscribers reached a record 4.3 million, up 36% annually. Meanwhile, cash and cash equivalents increased to $5 billion, leaving Robinhood with a solid balance sheet to support future expansion.

Management also raised its full-year 2026 adjusted operating expense guidance to between $2.7 billion and $2.825 billion, saying the higher spending reflects investments aimed at driving long-term growth.

Since reporting earnings, Robinhood has continued building momentum in its blockchain ambitions. Robinhood Chain has attracted more than $600 million in deposited assets, a 50% increase in just a week, according to Token Terminal. The network has overtaken Solana (SOLUSD) as the largest chain for real-world asset (RWA) holders, reaching roughly 328,000 users in only 25 days. It generated $25 million in fees last week alone, putting it on pace for an annualized revenue run rate of about $1.3 billion.

Those developments suggest Robinhood is entering its second-quarter earnings report with fresh growth catalysts, even as investors wait to see whether they can translate into stronger financial results.

For now, Wall Street is not losing faith. Analysts expect the company to post second-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, with a profit of $0.29 per share. Looking beyond the quarter, the outlook tells an interesting story. EPS is projected to dip 9.3% YOY to $1.86 in fiscal 2026 before bouncing back in a big way, climbing 43% annually to an estimated $2.66 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Robinhood Stock?

Analysts are growing more optimistic ahead of Robinhood’s Q2 earnings. Needham recently raised its price target on HOOD to $123 from $97 while maintaining a “Buy” rating, citing stronger-than-expected trading activity across equities, options, event contracts, and a recovery in crypto volumes.

Based on those trends, the brokerage firm increased its estimates for Robinhood’s Q2 performance and also lifted its revenue forecasts for 2026 and 2027. Needham believes Robinhood is steadily moving closer to becoming a one-stop financial platform, with expanding activity across multiple product categories reinforcing that outlook.

Despite this year’s stock-price swings, Wall Street remains broadly optimistic about Robinhood’s long-term prospects. Analysts have a positive outlook on HOOD, giving a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” Based on the 25 analysts’ ratings on the stock, 17 suggest a “Strong Buy,” two advise a “Moderate Buy,” five analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating, and one analyst has a “Strong Sell” rating.

While the average price target of $124.29 points to 37% upside potential from current levels, the Street-high target of $160 suggests Robinhood’s shares could rally as much as 76.3%.