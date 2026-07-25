Tesla Debuts Its Robotaxis in Orlando and Tampa. What This Means for TSLA Stock.

Before posting a truly mixed set of numbers for the second quarter of 2026, electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla (TSLA) expanded its robotaxi service to two more cities in the state of Florida: Orlando and Tampa. This follows the company's robotaxi launch in Miami, Florida earlier this month. Riders can access Tesla's Model Y vehicles through the Tesla Robotaxi app.

Tesla's robotaxi service is now available in seven U.S. cities: Austin, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and San Francisco. The expansion preceded Tesla's Q2 2026 earnings print, which was marked by an earnings miss and a revenue beat.

Tesla's Action-Packed Q2 Report

Before delving into the implications of its expanded robotaxi service, a look at Tesla's latest earnings report is certainly warranted. The Q2 report had a lot of things to unpack, and making sense of them all requires nuance. The earnings miss was significant, margins were down, and operating costs rose substantially. On the other hand, Tesla reported record revenue, expanded its robotaxi service, and began Cybercab production at Gigafactory Texas.

Total revenue rose 26% year-over-year (YOY) to $28.2 billion, a beat of more than $2.5 billion. While core automotive revenue increased 23% YOY to $20.5 billion, the services and energy businesses saw growth rates of 50% and 13% to $4.6 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively.

However, earnings declined 18% to $0.33 per share, well below the consensus estimate of $0.53 per share. Moreover, gross margins slid to 16.8% from 17.2% in the year-ago period. Operating expenses moved up to $4.3 billion from $2.9 billion in the prior year, although the biggest jump came from R&D expenses— up 50% YOY — hinting toward a possible payoff from these expenses in the future.

Net cash from operating activities of $4.7 billion represented an 85% jump from the previous year. However, free cash flow turning negative at -$1.1 billion is concerning, considering CFO Vaibhav Taneja's confirmation of "more than $25 billion" in capital expenditures expected in 2026. Overall, Tesla closed the quarter with a cash balance of $43.5 billion (into which the company may have to dip), higher than its short-term debt of $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, deliveries of 480,126 vehicles climbed 25% YOY, which was also higher than the consensus estimate of 406,000. Production also went up by 10% in the same period to 451,758 vehicles, while Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions moved up by an impressive 56% YOY to 1.48 million.

The energy business also saw higher deployment at 13.5 GWh, up from 9.6 GWh in Q2 2025. Supercharger stations and Supercharger connectors, the twin pillars of distribution for the energy business, climbed 18% and 17% to 8,704 and 82,357, respectively.

However, the reality of TSLA stock is that shares are down 30% so far this year, while continuing to trade at uncomfortably high valuation levels. The forward price-to-earning (P/E) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiple of 279 times, 14.8 times, and 140.4 times are all much higher than the respective sector medians.

A Tale of Two Cities and Repeat Issues

Tesla making a robotaxi announcement ahead of its quarterly earnings report is not without precedent. In April 2026, ahead of the Q1 print, the company announced the launch of its robotaxi service in Dallas and Houston, two key Texas metropolitan hubs. But a familiar foe awaits in Florida: Alphabet's (GOOGL) Waymo.

Waymo has been open to everyone in Orlando since April 15, 2026, after logging more than 150,000 riders from its interest list across Miami and Orlando. Its initial Orlando service area covers roughly 60 square miles, reaching both downtown and resort corridors.

However, Tesla is looking to combat Waymo the same way it has been doing in other cities — through cost. Robotaxi rides in Orlando reportedly come in at around a $3.25 plus $1 per each mile, and broader comparisons put Tesla near $1.99 per kilometer against Waymo at roughly $5.72 per kilometer. On cost, Tesla is clearly the cheaper option by a wide margin.

Yet Tesla faces a stumbling block when comparing fleet sizes. Its entire unsupervised operation is currently just 21 cars nationwide, with Austin — where Tesla is headquartered — stuck near 17 vehicles after a full year online. By contrast, Waymo reportedly runs about 3,000 driverless cars doing more than 500,000 paid trips per week across 11 cities.

Safety also remains an issue, which CEO Elon Musk himself named as the bottleneck. Compare that to Waymo's claimed 92% reduction in serious injury crashes and the issue is a serious headwind for Tesla.

What Do Analysts Think of TSLA Stock?

Overall, analysts remain guardedly hopeful about Tesla with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating for TSLA stock. The mean target price of $418.06 suggests potential upside of about 34% from current levels. Out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 15 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two have a “Moderate Buy” rating, 21 have a “Hold” rating, and five analysts have a “Strong Sell” rating.