Reddit Could Limit Google’s Access to Its Content. What That Means for RDDT Stock.

Reddit (RDDT) shares moved lower after reports suggested the social media platform is considering restricting Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) access to its user-generated content, underscoring growing tensions between publishers and AI companies over the value of online data. The reported move comes as Reddit and Google negotiate the renewal of their artificial-intelligence (AI) licensing agreement, which was signed in 2024 and is reportedly worth about $60 million annually .

According to reports, Reddit believes Google’s AI-powered search features are reducing referral traffic by answering users’ questions directly, limiting the need to visit Reddit’s website. While no final decision has reportedly been made, Reddit is evaluating whether the existing licensing arrangement fairly reflects the value of its content in the AI era.

On one hand, a breakdown in negotiations could jeopardize a lucrative, high-margin licensing revenue stream while also risking lower visibility in Google Search, which remains an important source of traffic for Reddit. Those concerns weighed on the stock following the reports.

On the other hand, Reddit’s vast archive of human conversations has become one of the most valuable data sources for training large language models. That gives the company meaningful negotiating leverage as AI developers increasingly compete for premium content. If Reddit secures improved pricing or a more favorable revenue-sharing structure, the long-term value of its data licensing business could increase.

The outcome of Reddit’s negotiations with Google could have important implications for both future licensing revenue and long-term user growth. Amid this, what should be your move?

About Reddit Stock

Reddit is a social media platform that hosts millions of user-created communities, known as subreddits, where users share content and engage in discussions spanning topics such as technology, finance, sports, entertainment, and current events. The company generates most of its revenue from digital advertising while expanding into high-margin data licensing agreements with artificial intelligence companies seeking access to its vast repository of human-generated conversations. Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has a market cap of $32.5 billion.

Despite a sharp pullback in recent months, Reddit stock has delivered 14.68% gains over the past 52 weeks , reflecting investor optimism around the company’s advertising business and growing AI data licensing opportunities. However, the shares have struggled in 2026 and remain down by 26.1% year-to-date (YTD) as investors reassess growth expectations, competitive pressures, and the long-term impact of AI-powered search on user traffic. The stock is down almost 40% from its high of $282.95 reached last year.

The selling pressure intensified on July 22, when Reddit shares fell 8.3% intraday after reports that the company was considering restricting Google’s access to its content during negotiations over their AI licensing agreement. Investors worried that a deterioration in the relationship could jeopardize a lucrative licensing deal while also reducing referral traffic from Google Search, sending the stock to one of its steepest single-day declines in months.

However, the stock still seems to be trading at a significant premium compared to industry peers at 35.14 times forward price-to-earnings.

Steady Q1 Performance

Reddit released its first-quarter 2026 financial results on April 30, showcasing strong advertising demand, expanding user engagement, and continued profitability. Revenue jumped 69% year-over-year (YOY) to $663 million from $392 million, while advertising revenue, the company’s largest business, climbed 74% to $625 million. Other revenue, which includes data licensing agreements with AI companies, increased 15% to $39 million.

User growth remained healthy, with Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) rising 17% YOY to 126.8 million, supported by 26% international growth. Global average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 44% to $5.23, reflecting improved advertising monetization. Profitability also improved significantly, as net income surged to $204 million from $26 million a year earlier, while EPS increased to $1.01 from $0.13, ahead of expectations. Gross margin expanded to 91.5% from 90.5%, adjusted EBITDA jumped 131% to $266 million, and operating cash flow rose 145% to $312 million, highlighting Reddit’s ability to translate revenue growth into strong cash generation.

Moreover, management issued an upbeat outlook for the second quarter of 2026, forecasting revenue between $715 million and $725 million and adjusted EBITDA between $285 million and $295 million, both implying continued momentum in the company’s advertising and platform monetization initiatives. CEO Steve Huffman emphasized that Reddit’s authentic, community-driven conversations provide a unique competitive advantage in the AI era, supporting both user engagement and demand for its data licensing business.

Also, the consensus EPS estimate of $4.85 for fiscal 2026 reflects an increase of 85.1%, while the EPS estimate of $6.43 for fiscal 2027 indicates a 32.6% rise YOY. Plus, analysts expect EPS to rise 120% YOY to $0.99 for Q2 (about to be reported on July 30).

What Do Analysts Expect for Reddit Stock?

On July 7, Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained an “Equal Weight” rating on Reddit while raising his price target to $187 from $176.

On the other hand, last month, Needham reiterated a “Buy” rating on Reddit and maintained a Street-high $300 price target, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Overall, RDDT has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 30 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 11 analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating, and one advises a “Strong Sell.”

While the average analyst price target of $223.71 suggests an upside of 31.4%, Needham’s Street-high target price of $300 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 76.2%.