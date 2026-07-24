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The $7 Billion Reason Oracle Stock Is in Focus Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock

Oracle (ORCL) stock is in focus this morning after the legacy tech giant said it has signed a nearly $7 billion agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The 10-year contract consolidates fragmented on-premises software licensing across the military branches, Coast Guard, and intelligence community into a single procurement vehicle.

The announcement arrives at a time when Oracle shares have been in a sharp downtrend, currently down more than 50% versus their June high. 

www.barchart.com

Details of Oracle’s Deal with the DoD

The DoD deal features a five-year base period with a five-year option, reaching up to $7 billion in total potential value. 

According to Kirsten Davies, the department’s chief information officer, unifying these software systems into a single enterprise framework is projected to save taxpayers at least $441 million. 

ORCL shares are in focus today not only because this contract represents one of its largest government deals to date, but also because its management framed it as a stepping stone toward future cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption. 

Note that Oracle’s relative strength index (RSI) sits in the late 20s currently, indicating oversold conditions that often trigger a relief rally. 

What It Means for ORCL Shares

This multi-billion-dollar win provides visibility into Oracle’s long-term revenue growth and helps stabilize sentiment that has turned sour for the tech firm in recent weeks due to its aggressive, debt-laden AI capital expenditures. 

Moreover, a decade-long commitment from the Department of Defense serves as a powerful seal of approval for the giant’s Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and database solutions. 

In short, demonstrating that OCI can win and support mission-critical defense workloads reinforces Oracle's positioning against rival cloud hyperscalers while laying a strong foundation for future public-sector expansion.

At the time of writing, Oracle shares pay a dividend yield of 1.7% as well, which makes them even more attractive as a long-term holding. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Oracle

Wall Street analysts also remain largely bullish on ORCL stock for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on Oracle sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price objective of about $252 indicating potential upside of more than 110% from here.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ORCL 115.26 -4.78 -3.98%
Oracle Corp

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