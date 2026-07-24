Bulls Are Set to Keep Taking Corn Prices Higher

September corn (ZCU26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for September corn futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a two-month high. Bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, weather in the U.S. Corn Belt has recently tilted in favor of the bulls, as dry and hot conditions are persisting in the western Corn Belt. Domestic and export demand for U.S. corn has also been good. Potential global grain-shipping constraints have also worked to lift grain futures prices the past few weeks, as two wars playing out have crimped supply chains.

A move in September corn futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $4.68 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $5.10 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $4.50.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):