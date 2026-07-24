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Bulls Are Set to Keep Taking Corn Prices Higher

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock

September corn (ZCU26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for September corn futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a two-month high. Bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, weather in the U.S. Corn Belt has recently tilted in favor of the bulls, as dry and hot conditions are persisting in the western Corn Belt. Domestic and export demand for U.S. corn has also been good. Potential global grain-shipping constraints have also worked to lift grain futures prices the past few weeks, as two wars playing out have crimped supply chains.

A move in September corn futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $4.68 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $5.10 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $4.50.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCU26 460-4 -3-4 -0.75%
Corn

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