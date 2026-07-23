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IBM Stock Alert: What to Know as IBM Acquires Quantum Computing Research Lab

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A corporate office for IBM by HJBC via Adobe Stock
A corporate office for IBM by HJBC via Adobe Stock

International Business Machines (IBM) shares are in the spotlight on Thursday after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire HRL Laboratories. HRL is a premier research facility jointly owned by Boeing (BA) and General Motors (GM) and is expected to turbocharge IBM’s roadmap in fault-tolerant quantum computing and next-gen sensing. 

The announcement arrives alongside IBM’s weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings, which forced the company’s management to lower its full-year guidance for revenue growth to about 5% tops.

Note that IBM stock is currently down about 30% versus its recent high. 

www.barchart.com

How HRL Fits Into IBM’s Broader Ambitions

IBM will acquire Malibu-based HRL Laboratories, integrating its world-class research talent and extensive intellectual property (IP) portfolio. 

HRL brings expertise in silicon-spin qubits, quantum sensing, novel quantum materials, and microelectronics, technologies that complement IBM’s existing leadership in superconducting qubits.

Silicon-spin qubits are broadly viewed as a promising pathway toward highly scalable quantum hardware that can be manufactured using established semiconductor fabrication processes.

Crucially, HRL has deep ties with both commercial giants and the U.S. government, which might help bolster IBM’s defense and aerospace footprint over time. 

Is It Worth Buying IBM Shares Today?

For long-term investors, the HRL deal underscores IBM’s commitment to dominating the commercial quantum computing era. 

The research lab’s silicon-spin expertise pairs seamlessly with Anderon — IBM’s newly established pure-play quantum wafer foundry. 

The deal also makes IBM shares more attractive because it unlocks lucrative revenue opportunities in high-precision quantum sensing and government research contracts. 

A rather healthy 3.31% dividend yield on Big Blue makes it even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026. 

That said, Barchart currently holds a “72% SELL” opinion on International Business Machines, which signals technical momentum currently favors continued downside ahead. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on IBM 

Despite disappointing Q2 earnings and management’s public acknowledgement of failing to adapt quickly to rapidly shifting market conditions, Wall Street analysts remain positive on IBM shares for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on IBM sits at "Moderate Buy" currently, with the mean price target of about $273 indicating potential upside of nearly 30% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBM 206.65 +0.88 +0.43%
Intl Business Machines
GM 80.67 -1.46 -1.78%
General Motors Company
BA 209.23 +0.58 +0.28%
Boeing Company

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