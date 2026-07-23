Corn Rally Extending to Thursday

Grilled corn on wood table by badmanproduction via iStock

Corn futures are continuing the push higher with contracts up 3 to 4 ¼ cents so far on the Thursday session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 3/4 cents at $4.35 1/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 332,679 MT of old crop corn business in the week of 7/16, falling shy of estimates of 400,000 and 800,000 MT. That was slightly higher than the week prior and nearly half of the same week last year. New crop sales were improved to 701,505 MT, on the higher side of the estimated range of 400,000 to 800,000 MT. That was the 4th largest sale for new crop this year and down 4.4% from the same week last year.

NOAA’s 7-day forecast shows very limited precip across much of the country, with southwest NE, north MO, and eastern KS seeing 1 to 2 inches.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.65 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.35 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.89, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $5.04 1/4, up 4 cents,