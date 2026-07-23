This Surging AI Server Stock Jumps 20% as Gross Margin Doubles

Investors chasing artificial intelligence winners got a fresh reminder this week that the server business behind the AI boom can move just as fast as the chipmakers everyone talks about. One of the biggest suppliers of AI server hardware, Super Micro Computer (SMCI), saw shares rise by 20% in a single trading session, driven by a business update that changed the profit story almost overnight.

Let’s dive deeper.

Super Micro's AI Server Business, Explained

Super Micro Computer makes the servers and rack systems that power AI data centers, packing chips from Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Arm (ARM) into machines that companies use to train and run AI models.

The company built its name on delivering more computing power per square foot than rivals, then expanded into full rack and liquid cooling systems as AI workloads grew heavier. Company executives have described this shift as moving from selling individual parts to selling what they call data center building block solutions, a broader package that includes compute racks, networking, power, and cooling designed to work together.

Speaking at the JPMorgan 54th Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in May, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Michael Staiger said this approach carries meaningfully better margins than the traditional server business, calling it a way to speed up how fast customers can get new AI systems online and generate revenue.

Super Micro said its gross margin and adjusted gross margin should land between 15% and 17% for the June quarter, a sharp jump from the 8.2% to 8.4% range management had given in May, according to a preliminary business update the company filed.

SMCI attributed the change mainly to a more favorable mix of customers and products. Alongside the margin news, Super Micro said its backlog hit record levels at the close of fiscal 2026, with more than $60 billion in new orders booked in the fourth quarter alone.

Revenue is expected to land near the low end of the company's $11 billion to $12.5 billion guidance range, below the $11.67 billion analysts polled by LSEG had forecast, CNBC noted.

A Massive Order Backlog

During the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference in early June, Staiger pointed to a market opportunity he pegged at $200 billion in the coming years, arguing that Super Micro is still closing in on roughly $40 billion of that total today.

Part of that growth story is customer diversification. Super Micro had leaned heavily on only a few very large cloud and AI customers, something Staiger addressed directly, saying the company is already designing systems meant to spread revenue across a wider customer base rather than depend on one or two giant accounts. He also pointed to demand building beyond Nvidia, noting growing work with AMD, Intel, and Arm-based platforms as companies explore alternatives for AI computing.

Sovereign nations and governments are another emerging customer group, Staiger said, pointing to recent deals connected to Spain, Catalonia, and South Korea as examples of entities building their own localized AI infrastructure.

What's Next for SMCI Stock

For everyday investors, the takeaway is less about one blowout quarter and more about direction. Super Micro has emphasized that its margin profile is structurally improving as it sells more complete systems instead of individual servers, a shift management believes can eventually support double-digit gross margins on a sustained basis.

The company also flagged tailwinds tied to Nvidia's newer Vera Rubin chip platform expected in the second half of the year, alongside growing interest in CPU-based AI computing for so-called agentic AI tasks, where software agents handle multi-step processes rather than a single model query.

Super Micro plans to hold its next earnings call on Aug. 11, when investors will get a fuller picture of whether this margin jump holds up or proves to be a one-quarter event tied to a favorable mix of orders.

Out of the 20 analysts covering SMCI stock, three recommend “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” 12 recommend “Hold,” one recommends “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend “Strong Sell.”

The average SMCI stock price target is $35.56, above the current price of $31.28.