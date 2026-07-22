Corn Posts Midweek Rally

Corn futures rallied 8 to 9 1/2 cents into the Wednesday close, holding within 2 cents of the intraday highs across most contracts. Deferred contracts were fractionally to 4 ½ cents higher. Spillover support from wheat was supportive. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 10 1/2 cents at $4.31 1/2.

EIA’s weekly Petroleum Status Report showed ethanol production back up 54,000 bpd in the week of 7/17 after the previous drop, to 1.094 million bpd. Stocks were up just 90,000 barrels in that week to 24.481 million barrels. Exports were back up 77,000 bpd to 158,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol rising 32,000 bpd to 938,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for between 400,000 and 800,000 MT of old crop corn sales in the week of July 16, New crop is estimated in a range of 400,000 to 800,000 MT according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The 7-day QPF from NOAA showed a band of 1 to 2 inches of rain in parts of NE, KS, and MO, as well as OH in the next week. The Dakotas, MN, WI, IA, IL, and IN remain on the drier side, with less than 0.5 inches expected.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 142,000 to 208,000 MT of corn in separate tenders overnight. Brazil’s ANEC estimate the country’s corn exports in July at 3.7 MMT, a slight improvement over last week’s estimate of 3.44 MMT.

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.62, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.31 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.84 3/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 27 Corn closed at $5.00 1/4, up 9 1/4 cents,