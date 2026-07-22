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Why Johnson & Johnson Is Sending Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Down Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intuitive Surgical Inc location sign-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Intuitive Surgical Inc location sign-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) shares ended in the red on July 22 after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) secured marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new Ottava robotic surgical platform. This milestone marks JNJ’s debut into soft-tissue robotic surgery, directly challenging ISRG in its core market. 

The announcement added to pressure on Intuitive Surgical stock, which was already down about 35% year-to-date heading into Wednesday. 

www.barchart.com

Why Ottava Is a Threat for Intuitive Surgical Stock

Investors should note that Ottava features robotic arms integrated directly into the operating table, reducing floor footprint by as much as 50% compared to the conventional boom-and-car systems.

The news is largely bearish for ISRG shares given JNJ has announced an immediate commercial rollout with select U.S. hospital partners, alongside plans for rapid launches across Western Europe and Japan. 

In short, regulatory clearance for Johnson & Johnson’s platform strikes at Intuitive Surgical’s moat, which has historically relied on near-monopolistic dominance with its da Vinci offering. 

Investors fear this newfound rivalry will squeeze ISRG’s pricing power on capital system sales and slow long-term recurring revenue growth, posing a challenge for it to sustain its premium valuation. 

Where Options Data Suggests ISRG Shares Are Headed

What’s also worth mentioning is that options pricing has also turned negative on Intuitive Surgical shares for the near term. 

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring late August sits at 1.29x currently, signaling a strong bearish skew. And the lower price on those contracts is set at $317, indicating potential for another 7% decline from here. 

Note that Intuitive Surgical’s muted full-year guidance recently triggered a wave of analysts’ price cuts. And it’s not like the company pays a healthy dividend to incentivize ownership despite rising risks either. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Intuitive Surgical

On the flip side, it’s fair to believe that Intuitive Surgical Inc’s dominance in minimally invasive surgery will catalyze a sharp recovery in its share price in the second half of 2026. 

In fact, even after recent cuts, Wall Street analysts have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on ISRG stock, with a mean price target of nearly $509 indicating massive upside from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JNJ 255.63 +5.02 +2.00%
Johnson & Johnson
ISRG 340.69 -9.37 -2.68%
Intuitive Surg Inc

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