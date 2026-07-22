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Hot US Weather Forecasts Boost Nat-Gas Prices

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock

August Nymex natural gas (NGQ26) on Wednesday closed up +0.060 (+2.09%).

Nat-gas prices settled sharply higher on Wednesday amid forecasts for hotter US weather, potentially boosting nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power increased air-conditioning usage.  The Commodity Weather Group on Wednesday said that weather forecasts shifted hotter, with above-average temperatures expected across the Central US from July 27-31.

Limiting gains in nat-gas prices on Wednesday is a concern that Tropical Storm Bertha could disrupt liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities on the US Gulf Coast over the next several days, leading to reduced nat-gas exports and larger domestic supplies. 

A bearish factor for nat-gas prices in the medium term is speculation that a powerful El Niño weather system will bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere this fall and winter, reducing nat-gas heating demand. 

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 110.9 bcf/day (+2.5% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 80.6 bcf/day (+6.3% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 17.9 bcf/day (+7.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  On July 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 111.2 bcf/day from a June estimate of 111.0 bcf/day.

Nat-gas prices have medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported "extensive damage" at the world's largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.   Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan's LNG export capacity, damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports. 

As a positive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported on Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended July 18 rose +2.0% y/y to 101,391 GWh (gigawatt hours).  Also, US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending July 18 rose +2.3% y/y to 4,350,346 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will increase by +29 bcf for the week ended July 17, close to the five-year average for the week of +30 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 10 rose by +41 bcf, below expectations of +39 bcf but below the 5-year weekly average of +45 bcf.  As of July 10, nat-gas inventories were down -0.9% y/y, and +6.4% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of July 20, gas storage in Europe was 54% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 70% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 17 remained unchanged at 126 rigs, moderately below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set in February 2026.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGU26 2.914 +0.075 +2.64%
Natural Gas

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