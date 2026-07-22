CoreWeave Just Scored a New 'Buy' Rating. Here's Why.

The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_

Truist Securities initiated coverage of CoreWeave (CRWV) with a “Buy” rating, joining a growing chorus of Wall Street firms that view the AI cloud infrastructure company as a compelling investment despite significant financial risks.

The initiation comes at a time when CRWV shares are facing significant selling pressure, declining about 25% since their June high, even as the underlying business delivered record-breaking operational results.

Why Truist Is Bullish on CoreWeave Stock

The fundamental case for the upgrade centers on CoreWeave’s exceptional revenue trajectory and contracted backlog.

The company reported Q1 sales of $2.08 billion , representing year-on-year growth of nearly 112%, while its backlog surged to $99.4 billion. New bookings in the quarter alone exceeded $40 billion, and management has guided for full-year 2026 revenue of as much as $13 billion.

CoreWeave stock is also attractive because the company has surpassed 1 gigawatt of active power capacity and targets more than 8 gigawatts by the end of this decade, underscoring the scale of its infrastructure ambitions.

Risks Tied to Owning CRWV Shares

However, the risks that accompany this investment thesis are also formidable and help explain the stock’s sharp selloff.

Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $31 billion to $35 billion in 2026 alone, dwarfing current revenue and resulting in Q1 free cash flow of negative $4.71 billion.

Total liabilities now exceed $50 billion, with net losses widening to $740 million in the most recent quarter as interest expense doubled to $536 million.

A securities fraud class-action lawsuit alleging concealed data center delays adds legal uncertainty, while customer concentration risk remains elevated with Meta (META) and OpenAI representing tens of billions in commitments.

What’s the Consensus Rating on CoreWeave?

The analyst consensus price target for CoreWeave stock stands at about $137, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels near $73.

Some firms carry much more aggressive targets, with at least one analyst maintaining a $250 price objective even after concerns around competition from Meta’s own compute initiatives emerged.

The stock’s forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 6.4x appears reasonable relative to peers in the AI infrastructure space when measured against its revenue growth rate and backlog visibility.

The broader context supports CRWV’s positioning in a rapidly expanding market. Nvidia recently disclosed a major strategic stake in competitor Nebius Group (NBIS), which catalyzed an 8% sympathy rally in CoreWeave shares, demonstrating investor appetite for validated AI infrastructure plays.

CoreWeave was also named among the first adopters of Nvidia's (NVDA) next-gen Spectrum-6 Ethernet platform for gigawatt-scale AI data centers, reinforcing its technical credibility within the broader ecosystem.

Management has indicated that gross margin compression to 68% is timing-related rather than structural and expects low-double-digit adjusted operating margins by the fourth quarter of 2026, a milestone that could serve as a re-rating catalyst if achieved.

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