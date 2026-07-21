Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Firm Late to Close Tuesday with Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock

Corn futures found strength late in the session, with contracts up 2 to 3 ¼ cents across the front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ¼ cents at $4.21.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 59% of the US corn crop silking by July 19, 5 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 13% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were back down 1% at 67% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index slipped 1 to at 372. Ratings in ND (-18), SD (-14), CO (-23), WI (-8), KS (-7), MO (-7) and MN (-5) all took a dip in that week. The I-States were improving, with IL up 3 and IN/IA rising 5 points, as NE improved 4 and OH up 1.

The 7-day QPF from NOAA showed a band of 1 to 2 inches of rain in parts of NE, KS, and MO, as well as OH in the next week. The Dakotas, MN, WI, IA, IL, and IN remain on the dries side, with less than 0.5 inches expected.

President Trump late on Monday stated the US is putting 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods citing trade discrimination. Both energy and potash are exempt.

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.52 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.21, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.75 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $4.91, up 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.25 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 475-2s +2-2 +0.48%
Corn
ZCZ26 475-2s +2-2 +0.48%
Corn
ZCU26 452-6s +3-2 +0.72%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3903 +0.0354 +0.81%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2107 +0.0323 +0.77%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
Micron Stock Is Near Bear-Market Territory. Here’s Why ASML’s Guidance Says Buy the Dip.
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 4
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
United Parcel Service, Inc_ logo on truck-by 100pk via iStock 5
United Parcel's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.