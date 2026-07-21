Barclays Just Upgraded CarMax Stock. Here's Why.

Cars lined up by Dylan McLeod via Unsplash

Barclays upgraded CarMax (KMX) from “Underweight” to “Equal Weight” on July 21, simultaneously raising its price target by 65% to $61. The move signals a huge shift in the investment firm’s stance, acknowledging that management’s turnaround efforts have gained tangible traction.

The upgraded target was set to more accurately reflect the 51% increase in CarMax’s share price that had already occurred, suggesting Barclays was playing catch-up with a rally it had previously doubted.

Why Barclays Upgraded CarMax Stock Today?

The rationale behind the upgrade centers on management’s operational improvements. Barclays expressed confidence in the steps taken to address challenges that had previously warranted its negative stance.

Retail demand appears to be stabilizing, and the company has made progress on pricing discipline, conversion rates, and cost management. These factors collectively reduced the downside risk that had underpinned the earlier “Underweight” rating.

Following today’s rally, KMX shares’ relative strength index (RSI) sits in the mid-60s, indicating the stock is now approaching overbought territory that often triggers a near-term pullback.

Caution Is Warranted in Playing KMX Shares

Investors should note that the upgrade to Equal Weight rather than “Overweight” indicates measured optimism rather than outright bullishness.

Independent analysis corroborates this caution, noting that CarMax’s retail recovery has come at the expense of lower gross profit per unit and elevated advertising expenditure.

These dynamics raise legitimate questions about whether the improvement in volumes can translate into sustainable profitability over time.

On the positive side, however, cost-cutting initiatives, growth in the firm’s wholesale segment, and improved margins on extended protection plans provide partial offsets to retail margin headwinds.

These diversified profit streams reduce KMX’s dependence on any single business line for earnings growth.

What’s the Consensus Rating on CarMax?

Other Wall Street analysts are currently more dovish on CarMax stock, especially since valuation remains a sticking point.

At roughly 20x forward earnings with only modest growth expectations, the current price leaves limited margin of safety.

The consensus rating on KMX currently sits at “Hold,” with the mean price target of about $49.64 indicating significant potential for downside from current levels.

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