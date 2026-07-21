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Ditch the Dollar and Make This 1 Trade Instead

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Up close shot of British bank notes_ Image by hemro via Shutterstock_
Up close shot of British bank notes_ Image by hemro via Shutterstock_

September British pound (B6U26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the September British pound futures that prices are in an uptrend. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage and “the trend is their friend.” 

Fundamentally, the U.K. economy has been resilient, its interest rates have been higher, and its government policies stable, supporting the pound against the U.S. dollar ($DXY).

A move in the September pound futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of 1.3481 would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.3850, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.3340.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 101.15 +0.20 +0.20%
U.S. Dollar Index
B6U26 1.3370 -0.0065 -0.48%
British Pound

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