Ditch the Dollar and Make This 1 Trade Instead

September British pound (B6U26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the September British pound futures that prices are in an uptrend. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage and “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, the U.K. economy has been resilient, its interest rates have been higher, and its government policies stable, supporting the pound against the U.S. dollar ($DXY).

A move in the September pound futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of 1.3481 would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.3850, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.3340.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):