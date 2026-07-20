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Corn Starts the Week with Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay
Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay

Corn futures closed the Monday session slipping back from the highs, rounding out trade with 2 to 5 ½ cent gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up a nickel at $4.18 ¾.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning, all for 2026/27.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 59% of the US corn crop silking by July 19, 5 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 13% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were back down 1% at 67% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index slipped 1 to at 372. 

The weekly Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 1.55 MMT (60.7 mbu) in the week of 7/16. That was just a 0.31% drop from the week prior but 57.36% above the same week last year. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 73.77 MMT (2.904 bbu) of corn, which is 25.42% above the same period last year.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF updated forecast shows 1- 2 inches expected in much of NE, MO, and parts of Southern/Eastern IA and parts of IL. Precip is spotty in much of the Eastern Corn Belt.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 49% harvested, lagging the 55% pace from last year. 

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.49 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.18 3/4, up 5 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.73, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $4.88 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.21 1/8, up 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 473-0s +5-4 +1.18%
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ZCZ26 473-0s +5-4 +1.18%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3549 +0.0559 +1.30%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1784 +0.0488 +1.18%
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