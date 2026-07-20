Corn Starts the Week with Strength

Corn futures closed the Monday session slipping back from the highs, rounding out trade with 2 to 5 ½ cent gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up a nickel at $4.18 ¾.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning, all for 2026/27.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 59% of the US corn crop silking by July 19, 5 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 13% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were back down 1% at 67% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index slipped 1 to at 372.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 1.55 MMT (60.7 mbu) in the week of 7/16. That was just a 0.31% drop from the week prior but 57.36% above the same week last year. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 73.77 MMT (2.904 bbu) of corn, which is 25.42% above the same period last year.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF updated forecast shows 1- 2 inches expected in much of NE, MO, and parts of Southern/Eastern IA and parts of IL. Precip is spotty in much of the Eastern Corn Belt.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 49% harvested, lagging the 55% pace from last year.

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.49 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.18 3/4, up 5 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.73, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.88 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,