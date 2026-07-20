The AI Inflection Is Likely to Support a Re-Rating of Baidu Stock

Baidu (BIDU) has been in a phase of business transition and the stock performance has been relatively muted with returns of 25.1% in the last 52-weeks. In comparison, the S&P Kensho Global Artificial Intelligence Enablers Index has returned 48.74% during the same period.

However, it’s unlikely that this underperformance will continue. Baidu seems to be nearing the point of AI inflection. With the possibility of significant acceleration growth, the outlook is optimistic.

This view is underscored by the fact that for Q1 FY26, revenue from core AI-powered business increased by 49% year-over-year (YOY). At the same time, this segment accounted for 52% of Baidu General Business revenue. Another positive trigger was the company’s operating cash flow remaining positive for the third consecutive quarter. As OCF swells with growth in AI business, the company’s financial health will continue to improve.

Amidst these underlying positives, Baidu announced that the company would upgrade its Hong Kong listing to dual-primary status. This would make Baidu eligible for the Stock Connect program linking Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen exchanges. The biggest advantage would be a broader investor base and access to mainland Chinese capital.

About Baidu Stock

Headquartered in Beijing, Baidu identifies itself as an AI company with a strong internet foundation. The Chinese technology major is in the midst of a broad-based platform shift driven by generative AI.

Baidu claims to be among the few companies in the world that possesses full AI stack of four layers. This includes cloud infrastructure, deep learning framework developed in-house, foundation models, and applications.

The company’s products and services are in three business areas: Mobile Ecosystem, AI Cloud, and Intelligent Driving & Other Growth Initiatives. The mobile ecosystem consists of a portfolio of over one dozen apps, in addition to Baidu App. The AI business is broadly divided into AI cloud infrastructure and AI cloud applications. In the intelligent driving business, Baidu is first recipient of driverless licenses in China and the United States.

For FY25, Baidu reported revenue of $18.5 billion, which was lower by 3% YOY. The decline in revenue was primarily due to decrease in online marketing revenue, which was partially offset by higher revenue from cloud services.

While the emerging businesses have shown strength, muted earnings have translated into BIDU stock correcting by 26.47% in the last six months.

What Do Analysts Say About BIDU Stock?

With Baidu’s AI pivot likely to deliver growth acceleration, the outlook is positive for Baidu. Based on 20 analysts with coverage, BIDU stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. While 15 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for the stock, one has a “Moderate Buy,” and four have a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $169.98 represents potential upside of 54.8% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $230 suggests that BIDU stock could climb as much as 109.5% from here.

Concluding Views

From a valuation perspective, BIDU stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 times. This looks attractive considering the point that AI re-rating is on the cards.

In June 2026, it was reported that Baidu’s chip unit Kunlunxin is planning to go public at a target valuation of $50 billion. A potential spin-off in the foreseeable future can translate into value unlocking.

In another important development, Apple (AAPL) Intelligence got approval from the Cyberspace Administration of China to use Baidu and Alibaba’s (BABA) AI model. Baidu will be working with Apple on “Apple Intelligence features for iPhones in China.”

Michael Burry is known for his bet against the U.S. housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. Recently, Burry opined that investors should hunt for bargains in the Hong Kong's stock market, which has lagged global peers during the year’s AI-driven rally. BIDU stock seems to be among the top contrarian bets. Therefore, amidst these positive developments and possible change in investor sentiment, BIDU stock seems mispriced and poised for a meaningful rally.